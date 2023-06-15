What to know about Juneteenth and its significance to American history

Many states and cities have planned festivities to mark the day, which is often celebrated with parades, street parties and cookouts. Juneteenth is a historic day for American history, civil rights activists say, and memorializing it reaffirms the country's quest for equality.

On June 19, the United States will observe Juneteenth to commemorate the end of slavery, a painful chapter in the nation’s history whose legacy continues to reverberate. Juneteenth - a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth” - has been celebrated for decades by Black communities as Emancipation Day, but the recent broader reckoning over racial injustices and deepening political polarization has thrust the day further into national and cultural prominence.

What is Juneteenth and its history?

The Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 freed enslaved people in Confederate states, but it did not immediately end slavery in places such as Texas that remained under Confederate control. Two and a half years later, on June 19, 1865, Union troops led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Tex., and announced that more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free. (Nationwide emancipation would come only with the ratification of the 13th Amendment later that year.)

For Black people, the news was a moment of "indescribable joy" that was met with large celebrations in Texas, historian C.R. Gibbs told The Washington Post in 2020. Also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Juneteenth Independence Day and Black Independence Day, the day continues to holds deep significance to the community.

June 19 became a kind of July 4 celebration for African Americans, said john a. powell (who does not capitalize his name), the director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of California at Berkeley.

"It's particularly important for African Americans because they are still struggling for freedom and equality. But June 19th was a momentous day to mark that next chapter that we embarked on," he said.

Recognizing history, powell added, is part of the process. “We can’t make progress unless we have knowledge [of] where we are and where we have been,” he said.

For Annette Gordon-Reed, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and author of "On Juneteenth," the day commemorates an advance in human rights. "It represents the hope that the country can strive to be better, and work to perfect the Union," she wrote in an email.

How is Juneteenth celebrated?

Texas was the center of major Juneteenth festivities for decades, but the traditions have spread across the country in recent years. The initial celebrations around Juneteenth were used to teach newly freed enslaved people about voting rights.

Its first anniversary, in 1866, was marked by a large procession in Galveston attended by hundreds of men, women and children. In Houston, community leaders pooled money to purchase land for a commemoration site, which came to be known as Emancipation Park.

Gordon-Reed, a Texas native, said the day is about coming together as a family and as a community to cook and eat together.

"At more public celebrations, there are speeches and poetry. It's a festive occasion, but the underlying importance of the day is emphasized," she added.

This year, Galveston is hosting a week-long celebration ahead of June 19, culminating in an emancipation march. In Houston, a three-day event will celebrate the legacy of historically Black colleges and universities. Community organizations in D.C. are holding live music events featuring local artists.

When was Juneteenth declared a federal holiday?

In 2021, President Biden signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act marking June 19 as a federal holiday amid nationwide racial justice protests that swept through the country following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Because it is a federal and bank holiday, nonessential federal offices will be closed, including post offices, and commercial banks may be closed or have modified hours. It is also a U.S. stock market holiday.

The measure received overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress, with only 14 House Republicans voting against it. Opponents of the bill called it an attempt to celebrate identity politics and to remake the country's ideology with critical race theory, which examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism, at its center.

Establishing Juneteenth as a holiday, Biden said in his remarks, will be “one of the greatest honors” of his time as president.

Around him stood members of the Congressional Black Caucus; Vice President Harris, the first woman of color to hold the office; as well as activist Opal Lee, who had campaigned for the day to be made into a national holiday.

"We have come far, and we have far to go. But today is a day of celebration," Harris said at the event. "It is not only a day of pride, it is also a day for us to reaffirm and rededicate ourselves to action."

Civil rights groups welcomed the move. “It is a reminder that freedom is an ongoing fight,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said at the time.

Which states observe Juneteenth as a holiday?

At least 28 states and the District of Columbia will recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday this year, according to a recent analysis by the Pew Research Center.

Texas was the first state to pass legislation, making it a state holiday in January 1980. Texas House Bill 1016, first introduced in early 1979, declared Emancipation Day as a legal holiday.

But for most other states, Pew's research shows, the addition of a Juneteenth holiday is much more recent - 2020 or later. Minnesota and Nevada are some of the newest states to recognize Juneteenth and will mark it as a state holiday for the first time this year.

Every state has at some point recognized Juneteenth at least as a day of observance - meaning it's commemorated even if it's not a day off, Pew reported.

Why are red drinks consumed on Juneteenth?

Juneteenth celebrations are associated with a rich and distinct culinary tradition and often feature red foods and drinks. The color red symbolizes the bloodshed associated with the brutal history of slavery, but it also is a sign of strength and joyfulness.

Among the most beloved drinks is Red Drink, an elixir based on African hibiscus ginger tea, master herbalist Sunyatta Amen once wrote for The Post. Enslaved people from Africa carried a wide variety of plants and crops, including hibiscus, to the Americas, and the drink became a potent reminder of home.

In Senegal, the drink is known as bissap; in the Caribbean, it's called sorrel; and it's agua fresca de Jamaica in Central America. Amen credits Jamaicans with reviving the red sorrel drink in the United States in recent years.

Its tart flavor when paired with a sweetener like agave or raw sugar, she wrote, makes it the perfect palate cleanser for a rich Juneteenth spread.