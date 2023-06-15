The GOP’s different response to its Trump-indictment dilemma

Let’s grant that this is a difficult predicament, one that pits professed principles against the party’s purblind but puissant populism. Now, Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Still, the indictment special counsel Jack Smith obtained against Trump contains a well-documented array of charges that could lead to a long prison term.

Some, mirabile dictu, have chosen the truth. Others, predictably, have made the utterly irresponsible charge that President Biden has ordered the Department of Justice to prosecute Trump. And then there’s the subtler dishonesty based on false equivalencies.

It’s a dilemma that confronts Republicans in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s federal indictment: Where to seek refuge?

After appraising this indictment, some influential conservatives agree the former president faces very serious problems. Former attorney general William Barr called the indictment “very damning.” Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo noted that when Trump was given a chance to return documents he shouldn’t have possessed, “he chose not to do that.” Among the GOP’s presidential hopefuls, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson stepped up early with honest critiques, while Tim Scott and Nikki Haley are now acknowledging the seriousness of the case. Former vice president Mike Pence has evolved even further, saying he can’t defend what Trump is alleged to have done.

But too many conservatives have taken the road of least Republican resistance.

In the most outrageous forms, that has meant claiming that Biden ordered Attorney General Merrick Garland to have Trump indicted, an allegation sometimes paired with the accusation that he did so to distract attention from a wispy claim that, as vice president, he took a $5 million bribe from an executive of the Ukranian energy company Burisma. According to NBC News, the FBI couldn’t substantiate that allegation, but House Republicans are eager to push the shadowy accusation into the public dialogue.

Rather than simply dismissing it as “malarkey,” Biden and his team would be well-advised to address that matter more forthrightly, particularly given son Hunter’s history of coattail-coasting buck-raking. But with that said, it’s telling how many conservatives credit a tenuously sourced, unsubstantiated imputation even as they downplay a detailed indictment based on carefully marshaled evidence.

Exhibit A: Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, who spent the week charging that “we are seeing for the first time in American history a sitting president … trying to throw his opponent in jail,” adding that that was happening even as Biden “has been credibly accused of taking foreign bribes.”

In fact, that’s not the way the Justice Department works, and Hawley, as the former attorney general of Missouri, certainly knows that.

For those unwilling to traffic in Hawley-esque assertions, one ready argument has become that Trump is being prosecuted for the same thing that Biden, Pence, and Hillary Clinton did, with no such consequences.

For example, Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, a former US solicitor general, charged that “Joe Biden did the exact same thing, and the DOJ doesn’t care!”

Others have found a more attenuated way to embrace that formulation: by stipulating it’s what many Americans think.

Cue Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, an erstwhile Air Force lawyer: “Most Republicans believe we live in a country where Hillary Clinton did the same thing and nothing happened to her.”

One can certainly argue that Biden, as vice president, was equally careless with classified information. The difference, of course, is how the two responded when the presence of that classified information became known.

Biden cooperated fully with the FBI investigation and removal of documents from his Delaware home and University of Pennsylvania-affiliated office. So did Pence.

But if the information in the indictment is correct, Trump not only resisted return of the classified information, he had Walt Nauta, his valet, move some boxes of documents to conceal them from his attorneys and the FBI and, along with Nauta, caused a false certification that all classified documents had been produced.

This distinction is not one that requires a highly trained legal mind to grasp. It’s about as basic as things get. It speaks to the matter of intent, which is, after all, the cornerstone of western jurisprudence.

This, sadly, is where we are in American politics. Confronted with the indictment of a dishonest demagogue who retains a powerful hold on the Republican base, too many Republicans have taken refuge in specious equivalencies. Two paths diverged in the political wood, and faced with a choice between rebuking Trump or undermining trust in the rule of law in America, they chose the craven route.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.