A thread tugged from the fabric of America’s immigrant story

Ancestors of Red Sox’ Chaim Bloom epitomize immigrants of then and now

I was struck by reporter Bob Hohler’s comment about the ancestors of Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom (“Newish to Sox, but with deep roots in Boston,” Page A1, June 4): “They epitomized a multitude of European immigrants who settled in Boston in the late 19th and early 20th centuries: poor, foreign-speaking, law-abiding refugees who endured boundless challenges to better the lives of future generations.” I would argue that if you omit the word “European” and the time span, this description applies equally well to Boston’s current immigrants. Studies show that recent immigrants to the United States (including those who are undocumented) are less likely to commit crimes than native-born citizens and that they continue to have upward mobility from one generation to the next.