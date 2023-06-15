Hospitals whipping up drugs in-house is no long-term answer to shortages

Proposed legislation, such as bills highlighted in the June 7 editorial, “We need some new drugs,” is essential to addressing economic pressures that are negatively affecting Massachusetts hospitals and patients. Fluctuations in drug prices and supply chain capacity are unpredictable, requiring many providers and pharmacies to choose between operating at the mercy of the economy or turning to in-house drug compounding when possible, as a temporary, though burdensome, solution to address drug shortages.

For instance, the manufacturing of cardioplegia, an essential cardiac surgery drug, has been severely stunted recently, with only a few suppliers currently distributing the solution. For Tufts Medical Center in Boston, which requires 250 to 300 doses of cardioplegia for the 40 to 50 patients receiving this therapy per month, the only alternative was to begin compounding the doses on-site. This process, though necessary in emergencies, is often significantly more costly and time-consuming than acquiring the drug from manufacturers.