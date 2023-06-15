Hospitals whipping up drugs in-house is no long-term answer to shortages

Proposed legislation, such as bills highlighted in the June 7 editorial, “We need some new drugs,” is essential to addressing economic pressures that are negatively affecting Massachusetts hospitals and patients. Fluctuations in drug prices and supply chain capacity are unpredictable, requiring many providers and pharmacies to choose between operating at the mercy of the economy or turning to in-house drug compounding when possible, as a temporary, though burdensome, solution to address drug shortages.
For instance, the manufacturing of cardioplegia, an essential cardiac surgery drug, has been severely stunted recently, with only a few suppliers currently distributing the solution. For Tufts Medical Center in Boston, which requires 250 to 300 doses of cardioplegia for the 40 to 50 patients receiving this therapy per month, the only alternative was to begin compounding the doses on-site. This process, though necessary in emergencies, is often significantly more costly and time-consuming than acquiring the drug from manufacturers.
While many large academic medical centers across the country are insourcing the compounding of critical pharmaceuticals to address medication shortages, this practice is only effective in the short term, not available for all shortages, and should be a last resort rather than standard procedure.
During drug shortages, access to critical medications should not be dependent on hospital pharmacies’ ability either to compound drugs in-house or to employ other tactics, requiring hours of effort by personnel, to investigate alternative vendors or therapies. The ultimate result is that hospitals may be unable to provide certain aspects of patient care.
Instead, we must explore opportunities that would alleviate supply chain disruptions and other economic pressures in order to streamline drug manufacturing and distribution and optimize health care providers’ capacity to care for patients.
Keith Thomasset
Senior vice president of pharmacy services and chief pharmacy officer
Tufts Medicine
Burlington