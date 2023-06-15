Bidding wars … unbridled greed … how does rent control sound now?

Re “The final insult in Boston’s brutal rental market: bidding wars” (Page A1, June 12): Enough! Bidding wars in the rental market are not just caused by a housing shortage. Let’s talk about unbridled and unregulated greed and about how those who invest in housing are profiting off of hard-working people.
I raised my family and worked as a health care provider for 40 years in Boston. I’ve seen how the cost of housing has increased exponentially over the years and the harm it has caused. I witnessed my patients and my own family struggle to afford housing in the city. People working as many as two or three jobs can’t afford to live here. The cost of even a modest apartment is out of reach.
Without some kind of regulation such as rent control — which excluded owner-occupied two- and three-family homes 50 years ago, just as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s current proposal does — the greed in the marketplace will not end.
What about human decency and fairness?
I support affordable housing for everyone, whether new construction or existing housing stock, but we also need to address the investors who prioritize profits over people and have chosen housing, which is a basic need and a human right, as their plunder.
Peggy Mandosa
Roslindale