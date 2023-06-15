Bidding wars … unbridled greed … how does rent control sound now?

Re “The final insult in Boston’s brutal rental market: bidding wars” (Page A1, June 12): Enough! Bidding wars in the rental market are not just caused by a housing shortage. Let’s talk about unbridled and unregulated greed and about how those who invest in housing are profiting off of hard-working people.

I raised my family and worked as a health care provider for 40 years in Boston. I’ve seen how the cost of housing has increased exponentially over the years and the harm it has caused. I witnessed my patients and my own family struggle to afford housing in the city. People working as many as two or three jobs can’t afford to live here. The cost of even a modest apartment is out of reach.