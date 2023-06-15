AJ Dybantsa, the nation’s top-ranked freshman basketball player, is transferring from St. Sebastian’s to Prolific Prep in California

AJ Dybantsa, the top-ranked freshman boys’ basketball player in the country and one of the best Massachusetts prospects in a generation, announced he will be transferring from St. Sebastian’s in Needham to California powerhouse Prolific Prep in the fall.

Dybantsa is ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s Class of 2026 recruiting rankings. Born and raised in Brockton, the 6-foot-8-inch wing spent two years at St. Sebastian’s, where he and league MVP Trevor Mullin led the Arrows to the NEPSAC Class A title game this past season. Averaging 19.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, Dybantsa was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.