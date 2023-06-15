fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

AJ Dybantsa, the nation’s top-ranked freshman basketball player, is transferring from St. Sebastian’s to Prolific Prep in California

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated June 15, 2023, 36 minutes ago
AJ Dybantsa (left) was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year as a freshman for St. Sebastian's, averaging 19.1 points and 9.6 rebounds.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

AJ Dybantsa, the top-ranked freshman boys’ basketball player in the country and one of the best Massachusetts prospects in a generation, announced he will be transferring from St. Sebastian’s in Needham to California powerhouse Prolific Prep in the fall.

Dybantsa is ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s Class of 2026 recruiting rankings. Born and raised in Brockton, the 6-foot-8-inch wing spent two years at St. Sebastian’s, where he and league MVP Trevor Mullin led the Arrows to the NEPSAC Class A title game this past season. Averaging 19.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, Dybantsa was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Prolific Prep, based in Napa, Calif., has a recent track record of sending high-level talent to college and the NBA. Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is the school’s most notable alumnus, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Other notable names include NBA veteran Gary Trent Jr. and 2017 No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson.

Dybantsa will suit up with Tyran Stokes, the second-ranked 2026 player, at Prolific Prep.

It’s not uncommon for top players from New England to leave the region for prep school. Lynn native Jason Asemota, a five-star talent committed to Baylor, currently plays at Hillcrest Prep in Mesa, Ariz. Newport, Maine, native Cooper Flagg, the second-ranked player in the Class of 2025, is attending Montverde Academy (Fla.).


