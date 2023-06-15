Atlanta snaps a seven-game losing streak against Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Allisha Gray had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds, Cheyenne Parker forced overtime with a last-second shot and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun, 92-88, on Thursday night to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Atlanta led, 78-73, with 1:57 left in regulation before Connecticut went on a 7-0 run to take the lead on DeWanna Bonner’s 3-pointer with 43.4 seconds left. Neither team scored again in regulation until Parker split a double team to sink a shot with 0.5 seconds left.

Atlanta made its first five field goals of overtime to take an 89-84 lead with 2:23 left. The Dream didn’t score again until Gray’s free throws with 21.9 seconds left for a 5-point lead.