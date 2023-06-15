Ceddanne Rafaela and the art of teaching of a hitter not to swing

At a time when the game prizes speed, the 22-year-old is tied for third in Double A with 27 steals. Despite his unassuming 5-foot-9-inch, 165-pound stature, he has the bat speed to juice the ball.

Rafaela is one of the best prospects in the Red Sox system. At Double A Portland, he has solidified his status as the best defensive player in the organization and one of the best in the minors, a big league-caliber shortstop and elite center fielder.

Ceddanne Rafaela embodies one of the most paradoxical aspects of player development: Gifted hitters sometimes need to learn how and when not to swing.

“He’s electrifying,” said Portland hitting coach Doug Clark. “I just can’t wait for all the people in New England and all around the world that root for the Red Sox to see this young talent. You’re going to want to watch this young guy play.

“This is the one that you don’t want to leave the seat and go grab a hot dog when he’s at bat or even when he’s playing defense. He can change the dynamic, even the results of games, every time he’s out there and moving around.”

And yet Rafaela has been in Double A for just over a calendar year. Though he entered spring training as a candidate for Triple A after posting a .278/.324/.500 line with 12 homers and 33 extra-base hits in 71 games with Portland last year, the Sox sent him back to Double A with a clear focal area of his development.

“Of course it was my swing decisions,” Rafaela said.

Rafaela had one of the highest chase rates in Double A last year. While he posted strong numbers at age 21, evaluators felt his willingness to swing at pitches out of the zone would make him vulnerable at higher levels.

The Sox saw a player with a chance to be an impactful everyday center fielder, but with a need for growth.

They have tried to work with Rafaela to be more selective; in spring training, for instance, they at times told Rafaela he could swing only once per at-bat.

“We’re trying to make sure that he’s internally thinking about when he does swing, he wants to make sure that at-bat ends with that one swing, instead of having to take three or four swings to end the at-bat on his terms,” said Clark.

“He wants to hit the ball hard and far, and making sure that he gets those pitches to do it on, it’s important. Understanding that starts to mold an approach.

“That was one of those exercises we like to do with some players where we find that they’re kind of out there just trying to chase hits. We start to reel them back a little bit to watch the game from a little bit more of a constraint-driven at-bat.”

Of course, putting constraints on a hitter can be counterintuitive and even uncomfortable.

That was certainly the case for Rafaela, who both in spring training and over the first five weeks of the season in Portland not only continued to chase but also seemed tentative when he did swing, resulting in late contact and a lot of ground balls. In his first 26 games, he hit just .236/.263/.327 with a 25 percent strikeout rate and 4 percent walk rate.

“[Being tentative] was a bit of a problem at the beginning of the season,” Rafaela said in May. “I wasn’t really pulling the trigger. I wasn’t, ‘Yes, yes, no.’ I was more like, ‘No, no, yes.’ I was missing balls, swinging and missing.

“So I switched how I am, just keep doing my thing [attacking pitches], and just letting the bad ones go. I’m starting to get it right now.”

Rafaela offered that assessment in mid-May. Three days later, he went 2 for 3 with a pair of walks, marking the start of a 26-game stretch entering Thursday in which he hit .337/.388/.525 with a 15 percent strikeout rate and 8 percent walk rate.

The Sox believe the surge reflects improvements in pitch recognition and approach, as well as purposeful work behind the scenes that will give Rafaela a foundation to compete against a higher level of competition. A promotion to Triple A could be nearing.

“His training off the field has been great,” said farm director Brian Abraham. “It’s been consistent. He’s worked his butt off.

“He’s very aware of who he is and where he needs to go to have more success at the upper levels. He’s certainly pushing. He’s starting to show that he’s close to being ready for it.”

That nearing moment reflects Rafaela’s willingness to compromise his short-term results at the start of the season in order to emerge as a better hitter.

“I’m really impressed by just the maturation process that he’s gone under as somebody who’s been kind of thrust into the prospect limelight and someone who has really taken on that responsibility being a face of the organization and the upcoming prospects that we have,” said Clark.

“He has definitely understood what he needs to work on and continues to evolve at a rapid pace right under our fingernails.”

Three up

▪ Lefthander Chris Murphy has excelled since his move to the bullpen. In four relief appearances (three in Triple A, one in the big leagues), he has yet to allow an earned run in 10⅓ innings while striking out 14 and walking 2.

▪ Lefthander Dalton Rogers, 22, threw six no-hit innings Wednesday with 11 strikeouts and 18 swings-and-misses for High A Greenville.

▪ Shortstop Yoeilin Cespedes, 17, is 10 for 26 with a .385/.429/.654 line and 4 extra-base hits in six Dominican Summer League games.

Three down

▪ Outfielder Miguel Bleis underwent season-ending surgery to stabilize his left shoulder following a subluxation. The dynamic 19-year-old hit .230/.282/.325 in 31 games for Single A Salem.

▪ While Double A first baseman Niko Kavadas is crushing the ball when making contact, he’s striking out with alarming frequency (18 times in 34 plate appearances entering Thursday).

▪ After a strong May, Eddinson Paulino has slumped in June for High A Greenville, hitting .213/.235/.277 with 14 strikeouts and just 2 walks.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.