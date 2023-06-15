Dan Yovenko powers Agawam boys’ volleyball to Division 2 state title over Westfield

“To do it in this fashion tonight, that’s unforgettable for these guys,” said Agawam coach Kevin Pender. “Medal or not, trophy or not, the way we played tonight was really special.”

Agawam won 29-27, 27-25, 25-20 at Worcester State, capturing the program’s first title since 2013 and becoming the first school not named Westfield or Needham to win a boys’ volleyball championship since 2016 (Framingham).

WORCESTER — The top-seeded Westfield and second-seeded Agawam boys’ volleyball teams split their regular season series with two five-setters. Thursday’s rubber match in the Division 2 state championship showed just how equal these Western Mass. foes are.

Both sides traded points late in the first set, tied at 18 all the way through 27-all, before Agawam (22-2) finally sealed off the set victory.

Then the finalists locked horns again late in the second set. At a 25-25 tie, Agawam star Dan Yovenko sent a hard kill that was initially ruled out of bounds before officials determined Westfield had tipped the kill, giving Agawam the advantage and leading to the eventual win.

Yovenko launched three straight aces early in the third set, giving his squad the cushion it needed, and finished with a monster 22 kills in the victory. His composure helped set the tone against Westfield (23-2) and it’s daunting postseason experience.

“He’s been a leader all year, but it’s easy for teenagers’ hearts to raise, adrenaline to go,” Pender said. “There were moments where he had it, but then he was better than ever today getting back to composure, finding his breathing, making a good toss [and] making a good play.”

Pender had taken on the nickname “Kev Lasso” after watching the “Ted Lasso” Apple TV series, which helped him develop a more positive coaching mind-set. His team brought a poster that said “Believe” akin to the show’s iconic sign, and the reminder helped beat a Bombers squad that had won four state titles in the previous five seasons.

“We don’t have a mascot, so that [poster] right there became kind of our inspirational mascot to believe in each other, believe together, and believe we can accomplish this goal,” Pender said.