Danilo Gallinari exercises his $6.8 million option with the Celtics for next season

Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has exercised his $6.8 million option for next season, his agent Michael Tellem confirmed Thursday.
The move was essentially a formality for Gallinari, 34, who missed this past season after tearing an ACL while playing for Italy in a World Cup qualifier last September.
The 6-foot-10-inch forward signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics last summer and was expected to provide some scoring pop off the bench. His minutes ultimately went to second-year wing Sam Hauser, who became an effective 3-point shooter.
Gallinari’s rehab process was long and arduous, but by season’s end he had progressed to full-court workouts.
A career 38.2 percent 3-point shooter, Gallinari could bolster the Celtics’ depth if he is fully healthy next season, or he could end up being a trade piece as president of basketball operations Brad Stevens looks to upgrade a roster that fell one win short of its second consecutive Finals berth.
