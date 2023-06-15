Danilo Gallinari exercises his $6.8 million option with the Celtics for next season

Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has exercised his $6.8 million option for next season, his agent Michael Tellem confirmed Thursday.

The move was essentially a formality for Gallinari, 34, who missed this past season after tearing an ACL while playing for Italy in a World Cup qualifier last September.

The 6-foot-10-inch forward signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics last summer and was expected to provide some scoring pop off the bench. His minutes ultimately went to second-year wing Sam Hauser, who became an effective 3-point shooter.