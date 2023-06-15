Father’s Day holds a special poignancy for Red Sox reliever Chris Martin

“It’s hard to explain,” Martin said. “When you have a bad game, it wasn’t like he scolded us and got mad at us. He just wanted to make us understand we did something wrong.”

If the pitcher succeeded, he was merely doing what he was supposed to. If he struggled, he could expect a call from his dad, Matt, who wanted to toughen up his son and make sure he knew the value of hard work.

As Martin, now a high-leverage reliever for the Red Sox, rose through baseball and carved out a successful career, he started to push back on his father’s evaluations. His father never pitched in the major leagues and therefore couldn’t criticize him, he thought.

But Matt’s comments were based on watching his son numerous times; he knew him as well as or better than he knew himself. As much as they argued, Martin soon understood his father was right.

That realization only came after Martin had the first of his three children five years ago, sparking an unconditional love and unraveling the motivations behind his father’s fault-finding ways.

Martin no longer has those conversations with Matt, who died from pancreatic cancer in June 2022. More than a year after his Matt’s death, and with a second Father’s Day without him looming, Martin reflected on the role Matt played in his baseball journey.

“I miss that phone call,” Martin said. “It’s a dad-and-son relationship in a different era. He was hard on me. Obviously, I wouldn’t be here if he wasn’t that way. He made me tougher.”

Martin has been effective for the Red Sox, posting a 2.18 ERA in 21 appearances. He earned his first save of the season Sunday in the extra-inning win over the Yankees.

The Sox were aggressive in pursuing the 37-year-old Martin, something he took as another sign from above.

His father helped kick-start his son’s path to the majors. Martin was trying to revive his baseball career in the independent leagues after an injury left him undrafted. He impressed enough to earn a tryout with the Red Sox in 2011 spring training.

The only issue? He had no money for the flight from his home in Arlington, Texas, to Fort Myers, Fla. He went to his father, who paid for the ticket on the condition that he could come as well.

“I don’t know if either one of us really understood what was about to happen or what was going to come out of it,” Martin said. “But we had the opportunity, so we had to take it.”

The ticket fare was reimbursed after Martin made the team, but the gesture’s impact lingered — especially because of Matt’s distaste for flying.

“For him to get on a plane and come with me, it showed that he cared a lot,” Martin said.

Matt’s avoidance of planes continued into 2021, when his son pitched in the World Series with the Braves. He drove to every game in Houston or Atlanta and was in the building when Martin won his first World Series.

But just days later, Matt, who had been feeling sick for a few years, was diagnosed with cancer.

“It just showed you how life happens fast,” Martin said. “You can be at your highest highs and then you can get pretty low.”

Matt died while Martin was with the Chicago Cubs. He had an ERA near 4.00 when he was placed on the bereavement list.

His first game back after his father’s death was in Yankee Stadium; Martin pitched a scoreless sixth inning with a strikeout. That outing was part of a strong rest of the season in which he pitched to a 2.70 ERA.

“He’s with me,” Martin said. “There were times I felt terrible, I didn’t feel good, body was hurting, and I just knew I had a little extra helping me out. Obviously seeing your dad go through something like that makes you tougher. There wasn’t anything going to keep me from pitching after that.”

The family’s athletic success extends beyond Martin; his sister, Crystal, played shortstop at Texas A&M and was named to the 2003 All-Big 12 softball first team.

The family’s backyard had a batting cage, one Matt built. Martin recalled one day when he and Crystal were in the cage and drew their father’s ire by not doing something right.

Matt stepped in the batter’s box to show them the correct way. Instead, he promptly fouled a ball off his bare foot and began hopping up and down in pain.

“I’m pretty sure we have it on video,” Martin said, “and that’s something me and my sister laugh about to this day.”

The two will likely reminisce on Father’s Day, Martin said, looking back on a man who impacted their lives often by just being there. Matt worked as a roofer, a job that allowed him the flexibility to come to his children’s games.

Matt was seemingly ever-present for his son — at the tryout in Fort Myers, at the World Series games in Houston and Atlanta, and on numerous youth baseball fields. That desire to show up informed the evaluations he’d give his children to make them better.

“He made a lot of sacrifices for us,” Martin said, “and that’s how he showed his love for us.”

Varun Shankar