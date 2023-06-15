Jarren Duran is clearly an impact player for the Red Sox, but how do they get him into the lineup?

It’s clear that Duran could have an impact in that role, but is that what’s best for him? Duran is the best athlete (by a mile) on a team that doesn’t have many. It’s an element of the game that the Red Sox have lacked for some time, and when Duran is a part of the mix he ignites the club. He has consistently turned singles into doubles. He already has 17 this season in just 189 plate appearances. Alex Verdugo leads the team with 21 doubles, Duran is second, but Verdugo has 289 plate appearances. Duran has scored at least one run 13 times this year. In those games, the Red Sox are 11-2

He stung a single up the middle in the eighth inning Wednesday and scored a run, after entering the game in the seventh against the Rockies. He went 0 for 1 with a walk and two steals on Tuesday after coming into the game as a pinch runner in the eighth.

Jarren Duran looks comfortable in his role as a late-game weapon for the Red Sox.

Duran needs to be an everyday player, even if you shift him to left field and have Kiké Hernández in center.

But the Sox have a problem: They have too many of the same kind of bat-first guys who can impact a lineup, forcing them into putting inept, or inexperienced, players at certain positions.

Masataka Yoshida is minus-6 in defensive runs saved with 331 innings in left field. That’s tough to do. The scouting report on Yoshida being a hitter, and only a hitter, are correct. He should likely be the DH.

Adam Duvall, meanwhile, isn’t a center fielder. He’s shown himself to be tentative at the wall, dating to spring training. If he plays the field, it should be in left, at least at Fenway. Duvall needs to be in the lineup. His power threat is too important, even though it comes in streaks. Since coming off the injured list, for example, Duvall is 2 for 18 with eight strikeouts.

You can’t put him at DH. That role is taken.

So, where does that leave Duran?

Time will tell. Right now, he’s just a Ferrari in the parking lot.

Mixing it up

Perhaps Garrett Whitlock is a starter. In his last two starts, the righthander has a 2.03 ERA in 13⅓ innings. The difference? The Red Sox wanted Whitlock to throw his changeup slower in an effort to create more separation between that and his fastball.

Since returning from the IL May 27, Whitlock has a 52.8 strike percentage (league average is 46.5 percent) and 14.9 swinging strike percentage (league average is 12.1 percent).

“It’s the mix of pitches,” manager Alex Cora said. “I think that slider is a good one, and the changeup is a lot different than last year, towards the end and into early this season. It’s closer to what it was in 2021. It’s a swing-and-miss pitch. He can use it against lefties and righties.”

Yankees up next

The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Yankees Friday at Fenway. The pitching matchups are: Domingo German vs. Tanner Houck Friday night; Clarke Schmidt vs. Brayan Bello Saturday night; and Luis Severino vs. James Paxton Sunday night. Entering Thursday night’s rubber game against the Mets, the Yankees were 5-6 in June. The Yankees’ offense continues to struggle without Aaron Judge, with a .196 batting average in their last nine games. Severino, who was on the injured list for the first month and a half because of a shoulder strain, yielded just two runs in his first two starts. In his three most recent outings, however, Severino has allowed 17 runs (16 earned) for a 10.54 ERA in 13⅔ innings. Opponents have tagged Severino for 22 hits, 7 homers, a .349 batting average, and a 1.131 OPS in that span. The Yankees were 5-4 at Fenway last year.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.