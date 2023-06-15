Justice Department will reportedly review PGA Tour’s planned merger with LIV Golf

The Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday that the DOJ will review the planned merger over concerns it violates antitrust law.

The exact details of the PGA Tour’s stunning merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf remain unclear, but the deal is already under scrutiny from Justice Department.

The news comes two days after Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden, a Democratic senator from Oregon, asked the Justice Department to investigate whether the plan to combine the PGA Tour and LIV commercial businesses and rights violates major antitrust legislation.

LIV, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has been criticized as an attempt by the country’s regime to distract — or “sportswash” — from criticism of its human rights record, which Warren and Wyden called “atrocious.”

Advertisement

“The PGA-LIV deal would make a US organization complicit — and force American golfers and their fans to join this complicity — in the Saudi regime’s latest attempt to sanitize its abuses by pouring funds into major sports leagues,” the senators wrote. The letter cited the regime’s role in the 2018 murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, the executions of individuals for robbery and drug-related crimes, and other abuses.

The senators also cited a lawsuit filed by the PGA Tour before the merger, which claimed LIV was an attempt to “‘sportswash’ the Saudi government’s deplorable reputation for human rights abuses.”

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Wyden have also launched their own probes the into the planned merger.

While many LIV golfers celebrated the merger after it was announced last week, many PGA golfers have heavily criticized commissioner Jay Monahan, a Belmont native, after they stood by the Tour and, in some cases, publicly criticized LIV.

Golfers from both tours are competing at this weekend’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, which teed off on Thursday. In early action, PGA golfers Xander Shauffele and Rickie Fowler both carded an 8-under-62, the lowest rounds ever recorded at a US Open.

Advertisement













Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @McKennaGregjed.