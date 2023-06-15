MLB to start months-long approval process for Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas

“I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I do not like this outcome. I understand why they feel the way they do,” Manfred said Thursday during a news conference following an owners meeting. “I think that the real question is what is it that Oakland was prepared to do? There is no Oakland offer. They never got to the point where they had a plan to build a stadium at any site.”

A day after the Nevada Legislature approved $380 million in public financing for a ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred bemoaned the team’s inability to obtain a new stadium in Oakland and defended A’s owner John Fisher , who has maintained public silence.

Major League Baseball will start a months-long approval process for Oakland Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas, which appears set to become the second shift of a franchise in the last half-century.

Manfred said the team must submit a relocation application explaining its efforts in Oakland and why Las Vegas is a better market. A relocation committee will define the new operating territory and television territory, then makes a recommendation to Manfred and the eight-man executive council. The executive council formulates a recommendation to all clubs, which must approve the move by at least three-quarters vote.

Milwaukee owner Mark Attanasio will chair the relocation committee, two people familiar with the process told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the appointment was not announced.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao denied the claim the city had made no ballpark offer.

Manfred said there will not be a relocation fee.

Robot umpires likely won’t be ready for a big league call-up next season.

Manfred says the Automatic Ball-Strike System being used at Triple A is not likely to be used in the big leagues in 2024.

“I think there’s some sentiment among the group that we made had a lot of changes here,” he said. “We ought to let the dust settle and there are clearly unresolved operational issues with respect to ABS. Despite all the testing, we still have some things that are unresolved.”

Defining a computerized strike zone is among the issues.

The independent Atlantic League trialed the ABS system at its 2019 All-Star Game and it was used in that’s year Arizona Fall League of top prospects. The ABS was tried at eight of nine ballparks of the Low A Southeast League in 2021, then moved up to Triple A in 2022.

At Triple A this year, half the games use the robots for ball/strike calls and half have a human making decisions subject to appeals by teams to the ABS.

MLB adopted a pitch clock this year along with restrictions on defensive shifts, pitcher disengagements such as pickoff attempts, and larger bases.

Rutschman, Hays homer as Orioles beat Blue Jays

Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays homered, Anthony Santander singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 behind a strong pitching performance by Tyler Wells.

Rutchman had three hits to help the Orioles overcome a pair of homers by Toronto’s Danny Jansen in the deciding matchup of the three-game series.

Baltimore has won six of seven and owns the second-best record in the majors (43-25).

Wells (6-2) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 ⅔ innings. The righthander struck out eight and walked one in winning his third straight start.

“Besides the Danny Jansen at-bats, he was absolutely fantastic,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said of Wells. “He was doing what he’s been doing all year: throwing a ton of strikes, working ahead in the count, locating well. Great start for him.”

Twins’ Buxton back from injured list

The Minnesota Twins reinstated designated hitter Byron Buxton from the injured list before their game on Thursday against Detroit after he missed 10 games with a bruised left rib.

Buxton was hit by a pitch from Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee in the game on June 1 and landed on the injured list for the first time this season. The Twins have used the 2017 Gold Glove Award winner exclusively as a designated hitter this year after a persistent knee injury significantly limited him in 2022. The team has not committed to a timetable for returning Buxton to center field.

Buxton was batting .220 with nine doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 23 RBIs, 26 walks, and 31 runs in 50 games before he was hurt.