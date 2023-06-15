The Red Sox are confident they can flip the switch. Three games against the Yankees will help decide that.

“Give me my respect, give me my respect,” it continued later.

“Nonstop” by Drake was playing loudly in the Red Sox clubhouse as midnight approached on Wednesday night after a 6-3 victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Maybe it was a coincidence that song popped up when it did. Or perhaps there was a creative DJ in the room trying to manufacture some good feelings.

At this point, whatever works because not much else has so far this season.

At 34-35, the Sox remain in last place, a whopping 14 games behind Tampa Bay. There’s little evidence the “awesome” future chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom predicted in January is anywhere close to reality.

Advertisement

But manager Alex Cora rejected the idea that avoiding a three-game sweep by the Rockies offered the team any sort of mental break with a day off on Thursday and the Yankees coming to Fenway Park for the first time this season on Friday.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Justin Turner beats the throw as he scores during the seventh inning. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“We didn’t play bad against [Colorado]. Two extra-inning games and that’s part of it,” Cora said. “If you look at the last five or six games here at home, they’ve been close. Obviously, we want to play better but [one win] really doesn’t matter.”

Cora is right in the sense that the Sox need to go on a sustained run. But there was at least evidence of a pulse on Wednesday.

Down 2-1 through six innings, the Sox sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs in the seventh to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the team with the worst run differential in the National League.

The Sox hadn’t scored five runs in an inning since June 3. Pablo Reyes tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Rob Refsnyder then gave the Sox the lead on a line drive that was mis-played by right fielder Nolan Jones but scored a triple.

Advertisement

Justin Turner’s single and Alex Verdugo’s double also drove in runs.

Pablo Reyes forces Randal Grichuk at second base and throws to first to complete a double play during the second inning. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Cora was more focused on Garrett Whitlock putting together a second consecutive quality start as he allowed two runs over six innings.

Sox starters have a 3.55 ERA in the last month. That hasn’t shown up in the standings, but it will over time if they can maintain it.

“The one thing about all this stuff is we’re pitching. That’s the cool thing about it,” Cora said. “Early in the season, we didn’t pitch and we were hitting. But obviously over 162 [games], if you pitch you’re going to have a chance.”

The offensive outburst came on a night when Cora gave both Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers the game off with the day off coming up.

That’s been standard practice for a few years, an easy way to give key players a two-day break.

Frustrating as it can be for fans to see Devers on the bench a day after he hit two home runs, the Sox believe the long-term benefits are important.

But it was the second time in three games that Yoshida was out of the lineup. He is hitting .225 with a .595 OPS this month.

Yoshida is 3 for 25 in his last seven games without an extra-base hit and there’s concern he’s wearing down. Given his importance to the lineup, the hope is an extended break will help.

Advertisement

Kiké Hernández holds up his glove after making a sliding catch in the fifth inning, and shortstop Pablo Reyes (left) and left fielder Rob Refsnyder were there to celebrate with the center fielder. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Refsnyder started in left field and reached base three times, lining out in his other at-bat. That raised his OPS to .821.

Drake was turned down when Refsnyder took questions. He saw the victory as being a confidence builder.

“It helps. Maybe we gained some ground,” Refsnyder said. “Against the Yankees, it’ll be a great crowd. We’ve got to keep it rolling and, honestly, we’ve got to win the series.

“We needed the win … Good vibes going into the weekend.”

Verdugo, who was benched last week for lackadaisical play, remains a believer.

“You can’t overlook our record, right?” he said. “But if you go and look at our games, we’re a very talented group. We have guys that can do everything, from pitchers to hitters to defensive guys. We’re just all trying to fire at the same time, get on the right page and have a nice little streak.

“For us it’s staying positive.”

Did it flip the switch? Three games against the Yankees will help determine that.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.