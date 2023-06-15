Revolution are cutting ties with Jozy Altidore after a disappointing season and a half

“Can’t confirm anything yet,” Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena said Thursday. “When we make those decisions, we will send out a release and statement regarding that. We haven’t sent out anything yet on any player movements. We plan to do so, hopefully, by the end of the week.”

Altidore, 33, struggled to regain his scoring touch since joining the Revolution last season, totaling two goals in 27 appearances.

Jozy Altidore has played his last game for the Revolution. The team plans to announce this week that it will buy out Altidore’s contract, according to multiple sources, possibly signaling the end of Altidore’s career, which started in 2006 and included two World Cup finals with the US and an MLS Cup title with Toronto FC.

Arena hoped to coax the best out of Altidore, who had been limited by injuries since playing for Toronto in the 2019 MLS Cup final. But Altidore had difficulty recovering, and he was seldom in peak physical form, according to Arena.

Altidore concluded last season in Liga MX, scoring twice in six games with Puebla FC after initiating a loan deal 21 games into the MLS season. This year, Altidore returned to the Revolution and has converted one goal in 10 appearances (one start).

Altidore made his professional debut at age 16 with the New York Red Bulls under Arena’s coaching in a game against the Revolution at Gillette Stadium 2006. The next year, Altidore made his international debut with the US in the Mandela Cup in South Africa. He earned 115 national team caps, converting 42 goals, third on the all-time US list.

During a 17-year career, Altidore competed for 10 teams in seven countries, generating about $20 million in transfer fees. At 18, he moved to Villarreal in Spain on a transfer worth about $8 million. He returned to MLS in 2015, then helped Toronto FC win the 2017 MLS Cup and two Canadian Cup titles, also playing for the US’ 2017 Gold Cup titlists under Arena.

The move will open roster and salary-cap space, giving the Revolution a chance to bring in reinforcements during the international transfer window.

“I think the answer is the same for all 29 teams in our league,” Arena said. “We are identifying players and I’m sure basically every team looks to be active and that is the same case with ourselves.”

Altidore’s salary is listed at $2.9 million by the MLS Players’ Association. Toronto FC paid part of the salary last year, an incentive for the Revolution to take a chance on Altidore.

Altidore seemed to settle in with the Revolution, living in Brookline, with his wife, tennis star Sloane Stephens, training at Longwood Cricket Club. But he failed to break into the lineup, making only five starts in two seasons.

The Revolution (8-3-6, 30 points) stand in fourth place in the Eastern Conference going into Saturday’s game against Orlando City SC, the first game of the second half of the season. Arena’s investment in strikers has yet to pay off, as the team has totaled 28 goals, 12 by forwards.

The return of Gustavo Bou (leg injury), last year’s Revolution leading scorer, is expected to bolster the attack. But the Revolution will likely seek to find attacking replacements for Altidore and Dylan Borrero (season-ending knee operation).

