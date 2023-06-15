For three years running, Raymond Weng never lost a game as a starter on Needham’s three consecutive Division 1 boys’ volleyball title teams

Weng decided to play volleyball in high school when he was in eighth grade playing club, and now he finishes his high school career without losing a single game. He is the only starter through each of the three championship seasons.

WORCESTER — Throughout three undefeated seasons — a streak spanning 73 wins and three Division 1 state championships — one figure on the court has remained the same: Raymond Weng.

Needham senior Raymond Weng (right) was given the honor of being the first to hoist the Division 1 state championship trophy after serving as a starter on all three of the Rockets' unbeaten title teams.

The senior recorded 18 assists, 9 kills, 3 aces, and 2 blocks in his career finale, in a season where he blossomed as a hitter and allowed the team to run a 6-2 set on a deep roster.

“It was huge for us this year, it’s hard to do what he did,” said Needham coach Dave Powell. “He passed and serve/receive, he set... He hit when he was front row and set when he was back row. It’s a challenging task. He’s a special kid, I’m really going to miss him. It’s been a crazy ride with him.

Weng wasn’t sure if he would start as a sophomore, going in without expectations and having not played a high school sport.

“I tried to just manifest the fact that I need to play good to win that spot, to be the setter, to be that person that can lead a team to a state champ,” Weng said.

Weng plays a lot of beach volleyball, and developed his all-around game in the format that challenges players to do everything.

“I always wanted to hit,” he said. “I practiced it all the time. Those beach runs at 6 a.m. made me the player I am.”

Powell saw how prolific Weng had become as a hitter entering his senior year, and with junior Devin Dellamarggio emerging as a capable setter, used Weng’s skills to give the offense more options.

Classmate Ethan McCarron wasn’t surprised when the team started using Weng as a hitter as well. Having played club with him since before they made varsity, McCarron said Weng has always been strong at the net.

“He’s just so good,” McCarron said. “I think he knows as well from experience setting people, what really works as a hitter. Setting other people, I think he knows what to do.”

Weng didn’t lose any of his touch as a setter when adopting the dual role, dishing to teammates like McCarron.

“He’s really just talented,” McCarron said. “His topspin is amazing, his hands are really good, his game IQ is next level, he knows situations very well, very experienced vet, high level player.”

College volleyball is not in Weng’s plans, but he left his mark on the Rockets program in what is a legendary streak.

“There’s already discussions of who’s the greatest Needham volleyball player since I’ve been here, and it’s hard not to put that kid’s name in the mix,” Powell said. “He might not have had Division 1 offers, but what he did is so unique for a high school athlete.

“There’s been a lot of great players, he’s definitely up here, that have come through the program, and I think the state.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.