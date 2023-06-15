Time is quickly running out for Chaim Bloom and his vision of sustainability

As the rival Yankees make their first trip to Boston of 2023, it feels as if Fenway’s Forever .500s are slogging through another season of Bloom Ball, playing the waiting game for the future that has been promised, ETA unknown. The team is neither good nor bad; it’s just there, Boston sports background noise, unless the Sox become embroiled in some self-made controversy like the Matt Dermody imbroglio.

The Red Sox are chasing sustainability, not the Steinbrenners, but the way they’re playing, the way they’re operating, isn’t sustainable. Neither is the job status of the man responsible for it, Chaim Bloom, if this is what his vision begets.

The Sox have players playing out of position and placeholders littering a roster that has them back in last place in baseball’s Group of Death, the American League East.

Bloom is better at selling his vision than executing it. He’s a wonderful pitchman with a compelling player development pitch that has earned the ear and the trust of Sox principal owner John Henry (who also owns the Globe). He hooked me last October. After speaking with the Sox chief baseball officer following the Sox’ second last-place finish, I wrote, “Chaim needs more time.”

Instead, time is almost up for Chaim. The Sox can’t go on like this, drifting aimlessly on the river of irrelevance until the prospects are fully baked by 2025. Every process needs tangible progress. The rudderless Red Sox haven’t shown enough of that in Season 4 under Bloom.

The team can’t hurry up and wait to be a true contender, fielding half-measure rosters around Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida filled with patch-job veterans and open auditions for inchoate prospects. That’s the opposite of sustainable for the franchise and its fervent fan base.

The last few weeks have put Bloom’s judgment squarely in the crosshairs. He has been scrutinized outside and (tacitly) inside the organization.

Last October, I asked Bloom about the perception that his plan sacrifices the present.

He said, “The results are everything. That’s what we’re trying to do is win. But … when you talk about shortcuts … I just think it’s always important to remember, especially in baseball, which is a team sport that rewards teams that have complete rosters and complete organizations, a few big moves are not going to be able to make up for shortcomings in the foundation.”

The Sox lack a complete roster with all of their minor moves, a.k.a. the Refsnyder Revival Chorus.

If there’s a microcosm of this team, it came during the second game of the three-game set against the Colorado Rockies. Tied, 4-4, in the bottom of the eighth, the Sox had the go-ahead run at second base with no outs.

The next three batters entrusted with getting this crucial run across the plate were Christian Arroyo, Reese McGuire, and Pablo Reyes. That Murderers Row failed. The Sox lost, 7-6, in MLB’s phony, run-inflated extra-innings format.

That’s the 2023 Red Sox in a nutshell: In Journeymen We Trust.

While the Sox scale the prospect rankings instead of the standings, the current roster that Bloom assembled is a defensive catastrophe.

It’s clear manager Alex Cora is fed up with the flawed group he has been handed, one that has made mental and physical errors all season. Cora benched Above-Average Alex Verdugo, the grand prize from the Mookie Betts deal, last week because of lackadaisical baserunning and defense.

This week, Cora moved Kiké Hernandez, who sports a major league-leading 14 errors, off shortstop and removed Triston Casas from first base in favor of Justin Turner following a costly Casas error on Monday.

The Sox are in the process of altering Casas’s pregame defensive routine in hopes of improvement. Hopefully, that includes practicing being the cutoff man. He failed in that regard Wednesday, helping Colorado build a 2-1 lead before the Sox stormed back with a five-run seventh to win, 6-3.

Boston’s World Series-winning manager is doing little to hide his frustration with Bloom’s work. He was outspoken about how far second base prospect Enmanuel Valdez has to go to be viable defensively (“They’re going to have to work a lot in certain areas.”).

Cora dropped this gem Wednesday, “Obviously, the roster is the roster and we have to play with it.”

He added, “If there’s a book about baseball, rule No. 1 is that if you play bad defense, you don’t win games. That’s the bottom line.”

Bloom’s roster is a minus-19 in defensive runs saved, 25th out of 30 teams. The Sox’ 49 errors are second in MLB, one behind the San Francisco Giants.

Bloom made a glaring error of his own last week with the decision to promote Dermody to make a spot start in Cleveland. While playing in Japan in June 2021, Dermody sent out a tweet that said homosexuals “will go to hell” and included #PrideMonth. June is Pride Month, commemorating an important milestone in the civil rights movement for the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite Bloom saying he now regrets calling up Dermody, the team retained him after designating him for assignment following the spot start and sent him back to Triple A Worcester. He took the mound for the WooSox Wednesday in Norfolk, Va.

Dermody also had to defend a 2011 tweet using a racial slur; he said he was parroting the lyrics of a rap song.

As bad as the social responsibility ramifications are for Bloom, the pure baseball optics aren’t great either. At this point in his tenure, the Sox have such a paucity of starting pitching in the upper levels of the organization that they must cling to a 32-year-old journeyman with no upside and this type of virulent PR downside?

What does that say about your purported player development machine?

Some of the Sox’ most promising prospects are far, far away, still in High A or Single A. Uber-prospect Marcelo Mayer graduated to Double A a few weeks ago.

If the Bloom Sox were a construction project, they would be behind schedule and over budget; he eschewed an opportunity to slip below the luxury tax during last year’s ambiguous and ambivalent trade deadline.

When Bloom took over in 2020, the understanding inside the organization was that the team was behind the 8-ball and implementing Bloom’s vision was going to take time.

But the Sox look like they’re either on a treadmill to nowhere or running a sustainability marathon with no finish line in sight.

Time is of the essence. It and belief are running out for Bloom.

