Tickets for UFC 292 at TD Garden go on sale Friday

Tickets for UFC 292, which will be held Aug. 19 at TD Garden, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
A pair of previously announced championship bouts will be featured on the card, with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3) taking on No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley (16-1) in the main event. Strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3) will look to defend her title against No. 4 Amanda Lemos (13-2-1).
Two former champions will also be fighting at TD Garden, with former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-6) returning to the octagon to face Brad Tavares (19-9), while former bantamweight title holder Cody Garbrandt (13-5) takes on Mario Bautista (12-2).
Advertisement
Other fights that have been announced:
▪ No. 8 Geoff Neal (15-5) vs. No. 13 Ian Machado Garry (12-0) in a matchup of welterweights
▪ Two more middleweight fights, with Andre Petroski (9-2) squaring off with Gerald Meerschaert (35-16), and Gregory Rodrigues (13-5) meeting Denis Tiuliulin (11-7).
▪ Two women’s flyweight bouts, with No. 13 Andrea Lee (13-7) set to face Natalia Silva (15-5-1); and Karine Silva (16-4) matching up with Maryna Moroz (11-4).
More fights will be added at a later date.
Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.