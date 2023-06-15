Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins checks in from Patriots locker room

Hopkins, who is a free agent, posted on his Instagram story a photograph of him standing in the locker room alongside Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

Leading up to Hopkins’s two-day visit with the Patriots, Judon had been recruiting the five-time Pro Bowl selection via social media. Asked during mandatory minicamp about his pitch to Hopkins, Judon elected not to comment much on their conversations, or their relationship, instead keeping the focus on New England’s existing receivers.

But Thursday’s photograph indicates the two certainly have a rapport. And Judon clearly would be on board with the signing, even if he won’t say so outright.

“Wherever he lands, he lands,” Judon said Tuesday. “If it’s here, it’s here, and then we can talk about him.”

Quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne have publicly endorsed the possible addition of Hopkins. Linebacker Mack Wilson, too, has joined the recruiting efforts, tweeting Wednesday that he, Judon, and Hopkins should grab dinner together.

The Patriots’ interest in Hopkins makes sense, given the status of their wide receiver room. Hopkins, with his elite hands and route-running, would immediately provide Jones with a No. 1 option. He would undoubtedly be an upgrade over JuJu Smith-Schuster, who did not practice during minicamp because of an injury, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton.

Asked Monday about what Hopkins would bring to the Patriots, coach Bill Belichick said he wouldn’t talk about players not on the team. But Belichick has been effusive in his praise on multiple occasions in the past, gushing about Hopkins’s ball skills, catch radius, and more.

“He’s long so he’s never covered,” Belichick said last December. “Even if he’s covered, there’s a place where the ball can be that he can get it and still make the catch.”

In November 2020, Belichick highlighted Hopkins’s ability to get open.

“He’s a very savvy route runner,” Belichick said. “He’s smart, very instinctive. It looks like he has some freedom in his route running and he does a good job of using the space that he has to get open, to use his body, to use the leverage, to use the displacement of the defense to get to those open spots or those spots where there are fewer defenders.”

Dating back even further, in September 2018, Belichick applauded Hopkins’s play-making.

“He makes some spectacular catches,” Belichick said. “He’s very good at going up and getting the ball down the field. He’s good on intermediate routes, good on catch-and-run plays. He’s good in the red area, he’s good on third down — I mean, the guy’s one of the top receivers in the league. He gets the ball thrown to him a lot. He comes up with a lot of plays.”

Belichick’s respect for Hopkins is undeniable, so given the team’s needs, it makes sense the Patriots are interested in the 31-year-old. After hiring offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, the Patriots are hoping to revamp their passing attack, which took a significant step backward last year.

Hopkins already has a relationship with O’Brien, his head coach for six seasons in Houston. Their relationship may have soured by the end of his tenure, but is not expected to be a hindrance in getting a deal done.

Availability became a bit of a concern for Hopkins over the last two seasons with the Cardinals, as he missed time because of injuries (knee, hamstring) and a performance-enhancing drug suspension. But when he was on the field, he produced. After returning to action in Week 7 last season, Hopkins totaled 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots have approximately $14 million in salary-cap space, and could free up additional room by moving on from Parker or Bourne. Of the players that spoke to the media during minicamp, Parker seemed the least interested in discussing the potential acquisition of Hopkins.

“I’m just focused on us right now,” he said repeatedly.

It’s possible Hopkins will wait to see if his market continues to develop before agreeing to a contract. He also visited with the Titans but does not have any meetings scheduled beyond Thursday.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.