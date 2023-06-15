Boris Johnson misled Parliament over COVID lockdown parties, report says

“The contempt was all the more serious because it was committed by the prime minister, the most senior member of the government,” the report concluded. “There is no precedent for a prime minister having been found to have deliberately misled the House.” In addition, it said, “He misled the House on an issue of the greatest importance to the House and to the public, and did so repeatedly.”

The 108-page document, produced by the House of Commons privileges committee, offered a damning verdict on Johnson’s honesty and integrity, concluding that his conduct in misleading lawmakers who questioned him, including about his publicly documented violations of lockdown policy, was deliberate and that he had committed “a serious contempt” of the House.

LONDON — Boris Johnson deliberately misled British lawmakers over lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic, a powerful committee concluded Thursday, releasing publicly the findings that prompted Johnson’s angry resignation from Parliament last week.

Had he remained a lawmaker, the punishment recommended by the committee would have been a 90-day ban from Parliament, one of the most severe options it could have suggested. The report also recommended revoking the former prime minister’s parliamentary pass, preventing him from visiting Parliament as he would normally be entitled to do.

On Monday, members of Parliament will be asked to vote on whether to endorse the report. That could serve as a referendum on Johnson’s career, either revealing persistent divisions within the Conservative Party, if some Tories reject the findings, or ratifying Johnson’s fall from grace, if many endorse them.

Johnson’s resignation last week short-circuited a process that could have resulted in his losing his Parliament seat in a by-election. But the committee’s brutal verdict on the former prime minister’s character raises questions about whether he has any prospects of reviving his political career and of returning to Parliament, something that he has hinted he would like to do.

Opposition parties called for financial restitution. The Labour Party said Johnson should pay back his taxpayer-funded legal costs incurred during the inquiry, which are estimated at 245,000 pounds, or about $310,000. The Liberal Democrats said he should be stripped of an annual allowance of 115,000 pounds that is paid to former prime ministers.

Johnson was sent a draft of the report last week and promptly resigned from the House of Commons, characterizing the committee investigating him as a “kangaroo court” bent on a politically motivated witch hunt against him. In fact, most of its members are from the Conservative Party, which Johnson led until last year, and two are prominent supporters of Brexit, his flagship policy.

The privileges committee, which polices some internal parliamentary matters, had the power to recommend a suspension from Parliament that might have forced Johnson into an election to retain his seat. Confronted by that uncertainty-laden prospect, Johnson quit rather than risk his track record as an election winner.

But in denouncing the committee, Johnson only hardened its judgment. Its members have been offered added security following comments questioning their impartiality made by the former prime minister and his supporters.

In light of Johnson’s reaction, the committee justified the penalties it recommended by saying that he had been “complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee,” as well as impugning its work “and thereby undermining the democratic process of the House.”

Johnson’s explosive resignation statement last week coincided with a separate dispute over the honors that he planned to bestow on supporters, igniting a public confrontation with Rishi Sunak, who succeeded Liz Truss as prime minister after her brief, ill-fated time in Downing Street last year.

The document released on Thursday examined in detail the veracity of Johnson’s account of how he and his senior aides behaved during the pandemic. Even as rumors circulated of parties and social mixing in violation of the rules, Johnson told Parliament he had received assurances that all lockdown rules were complied with in Downing Street.

Yet ultimately Johnson became the first sitting prime minister to be fined by the police for breaking the law. More revelations emerged, and the “partygate” scandal became one of several that contributed to his resignation under pressure as prime minister last year.

The issue at stake for the committee was not the rule-breaking, but the way Johnson had denied it repeatedly to lawmakers.

Unsurprisingly, given his previous statements, Johnson on Thursday rejected the damning verdict on his behavior.

“The committee now says that I deliberately misled the House and that at the moment I spoke I was consciously concealing from the House my knowledge of illicit events,” he said in a statement. “This is rubbish. It is a lie. In order to reach this deranged conclusion, the committee is obliged to say a series of things that are patently absurd or contradicted by the facts.”

When Johnson appeared before the committee in March, he acknowledged making misleading statements in Parliament when he assured lawmakers earlier that there was no breach of lockdown rules. But he denied knowingly making misstatements. “I am here to say to you, hand on heart, that I did not lie to the House,” he said at the time. “When those statements were made, they were made in good faith on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time.”