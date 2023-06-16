Sharon Horgan prepping season 2 of ‘Bad Sisters’

Originally, the Irish comedy “Bad Sisters” was meant to be a miniseries. But it was popular, and critically embraced, so Apple TV+ has commissioned a second season of the show, adapted by Sharon Horgan from the Flemish series “Clan.”

The first season was excellent, and I’m not sure the story needed to continue. But Horgan is good — her writing and producing credits include “Catastrophe,” “This Way Up,” and “Frayed” — so I’m hoping for the best. She is currently working on the script, which she is able to do without going against the WGA strike since “Bad Sisters” is made in the UK. “Yeah, I feel kind of guilty,” she told Variety.