Mass. jobless rate drops to 2.8 percent as workforce shrinks

Massachusetts’ unemployment rate fell to 2.8 percent in May, just one-tenth of a percentage point above the record low set in the summer and fall of 2000.

The drop, from 3.1 percent in the previous month, was driven by a shrinking workforce, according to data released on Friday by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The national unemployment rate in May, published two weeks ago, was 3.7 percent.

Even with fewer workers to choose from, local employers added 5,700 jobs last month. Payrolls in the state have expanded by an average of nearly 8,400 jobs a month this year.