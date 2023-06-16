Rockport files for bankruptcy protection, again.

The shoe company this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time, about a month after alerting state officials it may permanently close its West Newton headquarters this summer and cut as many as roughly 150 jobs there.

Rockport’s private equity owners at Charlesbank Capital Partners started trying to sell the company last year, according to documents filed Thursday in bankruptcy court in Delaware. The bankruptcy Reorganizing the company’s debts via Chapter 11 will buy Rockport some time to sell at least part of the company, such as its shoe designs and brands. It also leaves open the possibility that the company could endure if a new owner emerges, although Rockport already has one unnamed buyer lined up for some of its assets.

Restructuring firm PKF Clear Thinking took charge on behalf of Rockport’s creditors as a result of the bankruptcy filing, with PKF’s Joseph Marchese appointed as chief restructuring officer, replacing Rockport CEO Gregg Ribatt. As of the time of the filing, the company employed 217 people, including 148 in the US (most, if not all, in Newton). The leadership sought bankruptcy court approval to keep paying employees and plans to maintain “business as usual” during the bankruptcy process.

The father-and-son team of Saul and Bruce Katz founded Rockport 52 years ago, and focused on lightweight, comfortable casual and dress shoes inspired in part by running shoes. Reebok acquired the business in 1986 for $118 million, and that’s where it stayed for three decades, including after Adidas acquired Reebok. In 2015, Adidas sold Rockport to a joint venture between New Balance and Berkshire Partners, but the new venture didn’t find its financial footing and filed for Chapter 11 in 2018.

Charlesbank bought Rockport out of bankruptcy, and tried to simplify its business, in part by closing its retail stores in the US while building its ecommerce presence. But the COViD-19 pandemic weighed on sales in 2020, causing them to fall to $162 million from $275 million the previous year.

Rockport’s revenue rebounded somewhat, butnot enough to keep up with expenses. The company had increased its inventory purchases for the fall and winter of 2022 in anticipation of a “back-to-work” bump in sales, an increase that never materialized. Supply chain challenges and higher interest rates also weighed on Rockport, and an investment bank was hired to sell the company in September. A month ago, not long after it informed state officials of the possible layoffs, Rockport reached a deal to sell some of its assets to an as-yet unspecified buyer. The company will now see if it can find a more lucrative deal through the bankruptcy auction.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.