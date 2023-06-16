Starbucks union vote sealed in Newton, Somerville over labor dispute

Shift managers are a Starbucks job classification unique to Massachusetts, where a federal court ruling over tip sharing in 2012 led Starbucks to create a new category of employees, who have some authority over workers and, unlike baristas, are eligible for incentive plans and bonuses.

At issue are the roles of shift managers at the two stores, who were among the workers pushing for union representation.

Starbucks workers in Newton and Somerville voted in union elections this week, but the ballots won’t be counted until the National Labor Relations Board investigates last-minute charges filed by the coffee chain in an attempt to block the elections.

In other states, Starbucks has shift supervisors, who are not considered part of management and have successfully participated in union drives.

Shift managers at the stores — at 259 Centre St. in Newton Corner and 711-723 Somerville Ave. — initially took part in the organizing efforts, but Starbucks challenged their inclusion, and in May, the NLRB ruled for the company, saying shift managers must be excluded from the bargaining units due to their ability to “effectively recommend the hire of new employees.”

Days before the elections, held in Somerville on Wednesday and Newton on Thursday, Starbucks appealed to the NLRB to call off the elections, saying that the results would be invalid because shift managers’ initial support of the union amounted to “supervisory taint” on other workers.

Starbucks provided copies of pro-union letters signed by shift managers and photos of rallies they’d attended, noting their involvement was “central to the union’s organizing activities” at both stores. Their involvement is unlawful, the company argued, based on established NLRB law that found a supervisor’s involvement can interfere with the free choice of their subordinates.

From left, Workers United Organizer Julie Langevin photographs Starbucks barista Alyssa Milliken and Somerville City Councilor at-Large Kristen Strezo after employees of the Starbucks on Somerville Avenue took a unionization vote. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

On Wednesday, the NLRB denied the company’s request to dismiss the elections but agreed to impound the ballots for up to 60 days while it investigates.

Starbucks has contested the inclusion of shift managers at other stores in Massachusetts, and the board has ruled both ways, the company said, depending on the amount of authority the individual shift managers have. But this is the first time the company has alleged “supervisory taint” was an issue.

Starbucks Workers United, which has organized workers at 15 stores in Massachusetts and more than 325 nationwide, has appealed the NLRB’s ruling excluding shift managers from the bargaining unit.

The fact that managers are allowed to speak out against unions but can’t support them speaks to the unfair nature of the country’s labor laws, said Julie Langevin, an organizer with Workers United and a former Massachusetts Starbucks employee. And the fact that Starbucks is going to such great lengths to keep workers from organizing shows how deep its union-busting goes, she said.

“This is basically the scream of a dying monster,” she said. “This is their last gasping breath as they know they are losing this fight. They are just making one final attempt to shut us down.”

A Starbucks spokesman declined to comment on the dispute, saying: “We’ll let the filings we have made speak for themselves.”

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com.