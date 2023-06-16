Blind date: ‘I learned a lot about alcohol over the course of the date’

HER PREFERENCES: Someone who values new experiences over new material goods

JONAS P.: 26 / water resources engineer

ON A DESERT ISLAND, HE’D BRING: An endless supply of chocolate cashew granola

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Being goofy in the woods with friends

8 P.M. BIRDS OF PARADISE, BOSTON

OPEN TAB

Rebekah I arrived a few minutes early to make sure our reservation was at the bar. It wasn’t, but the staff were able to make a switch. I chatted up our bartender and slipped him my credit card for him to “surprise” Jonas and me with “free” shots during our date (they were daiquiri shots and they were delicious).

Jonas The host brought me over to the bar and Rebekah was already sitting down.

Rebekah I noticed Jonas’s fluffy brown hair and Ted Lasso-level mustache first. He’s also pretty tall. Jonas She was cute. Her eyes stood out — they were a very deep blue — and she had a really nice smile.

ON TAP

Rebekah I told Jonas that I would teach him a few party tricks that I teach in my mixology classes (like how to take a shot), and pre-apologized for all the bar-related trivia I was going to share.

Jonas We covered a lot of ground. I enjoyed hearing about her previous work as a teacher. One of her jobs is teaching cocktail-making classes, which I thought was really cool. I learned a lot about alcohol over the course of the date.

Rebekah I might have intimidated Jonas. I ordered five drinks and he only had three. The drinks were all quite exceptional and unique.

Jonas We ordered the shrimp shumai and gyoza dumplings, plus some tuna rolls. The food was really yummy, and the cocktails were delicious and creatively made.

Rebekah I was super comfortable with Jonas; he’s very engaging.

Jonas I felt romantic chemistry. She was easy to talk to, and we became more physically comfortable as the night went on. At one point, when she was talking to our bartender, she leaned her head against my shoulder.

CLOSING TIME

Rebekah Hour after hour, and the more we talked, we realized how different we were. As soon as I saw him, I thought outdoorsy . . . which isn’t really my type. (He likes cycling! I can barely ride a bike!) I imagined that any future dates would involve compromise from both of us.

Jonas We were at the bar for four hours — and I was starting to run out of things to say. I was thinking about leaning in for a kiss at one point.

Rebekah I was worried Jonas might ask for a kiss, which could’ve been a little awkward. He did shyly ask for my phone number, and I gave it to him. I wanted the date to end on a positive note, without any awkwardness.

Jonas We ended up hugging goodbye when her ride came.

Rebekah Jonas is a catch . . . . But unfortunately I didn’t feel a connection. He did already text and ask for a second date, but I have plans next weekend.

Jonas I would go out again. But she seems very busy, and it’s possible we might not find a time to see each other again soon.

POST-MORTEM

Rebekah / B

Jonas / A

