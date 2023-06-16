For sale: Boston condos near popular playgrounds

CONDO FEE $239 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $390,000 in 2015

PROS Set on the first floor of a 1920 three-family house, this unit is near Roslindale Village, the Arnold Arboretum, and the epic rope pyramid and 38-foot tunnel slide at the Fallon Field playground. The home includes hardwood floors, central air, and built-in Bluetooth speakers. Right of the entry hall, the living and dining rooms have south-facing bay windows and recessed lighting; the latter includes a wide built-in hutch. Off the hallway, find a bedroom and an updated bath; there’s a larger bedroom off the dining room. The kitchen features granite counters, Travertine backsplash, and stainless appliances. The unit includes a rear deck, basement storage, one driveway spot, and exclusive use of the back patio. CONS The front bedroom is pretty small.

Advertisement

The living area of 15 Haslet Street #1, Roslindale. Handout

Morgan Johnson, The Muncey Group at Compass, 857-315-6559, MunceyGroup.com

$959,000

33 SLEEPER STREET #210 / FORT POINT

The interior of 33 Sleeper Street #210, Fort Point. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,033

CONDO FEE $667 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $145,000 in 1989

PROS This second-floor loft is in a 1911 building near the Seaport’s shops and restaurants, the Children’s Museum, and Martin’s Park, an inclusive playground where dads can make pirate jokes to kids climbing the replica shipwreck. The unit boasts high ceilings with wood beams, exposed brick, central air, and hardwood floors. There’s a bath with mosaic tiled shower off the entryway, and the kitchen at left features granite counters, breakfast bar, and laundry. Left of the spacious living and dining area (with light-sharing transom windows), the primary suite has a deep closet and black-and-white bath with double vanity. Pocket doors split the second bedroom to create a guest bedroom or den when closed. CONS Mismatched fridge; no deeded parking.

Advertisement

The lobby of 33 Sleeper Street, Fort Point. Handout

Ruth Ann Bowers, Douglas Elliman RE, 857-472-3439, ruthann.bowers@elliman.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.