Five things to do around Boston, June 19-25

Start off your week at We Create the World: A Juneteenth Celebration. Presented by the Boston Ujima Project and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, the celebration includes films, music, and activities that celebrate the Black experience. Held at ICA Boston, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free, but tickets required for admission to the museum and for the shuttle to the ICA Watershed. No tickets required for outdoor programming. icaboston.org

Tuesday

Network Fair

Connect with the community at the Immigrant Boston Business Resource Fair. Learn from experts who aid immigrant-owned businesses, such as consultants and those providing legal and financial assistance. Translators will be available for languages including Chinese, Spanish, and Cape Verdean Creole. Held at 700 Boylston Street, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free, but registration required at bpl.org.

Wednesday

Midsummer Celebration

Spend the longest day of the year at Summer Solstice 2023: Night at the Harvard Museums of Science & Culture. Explore art exhibitions, watch musical and circus performances, play mini golf, and more, to celebrate the museums’ 10-year anniversary. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free. hmsc.harvard.edu

Friday

Call to Cambridge

Celebrate the coming weekend with the annual City of Cambridge Dance Party. Dance to DJs, take part in interactive family activities, and enjoy colorful lights that will illuminate the streets after sunset. Held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Massachusetts Avenue in front of Cambridge City Hall. Free. cambridgema.gov

Saturday and Sunday

Slice of Boston

Whet your appetite at the Boston Pizza Festival. Try slices from more than 30 pizzerias from around New England, and a handful from Italy. There will also be live music, a pizza-tossing station, and pizza-making demonstration with Dough Connection. Held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days, at City Hall Plaza. Entry is free. Pizza tokens, $3 each, are worth one slice and are available at the festival or online at bostonpizzafestival.com.

