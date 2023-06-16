The dangers of driving (and getting stuck) on the beach

Police in Wareham are warning people not to drive on the beach. On June 5, the department shared a photo on Facebook of a pickup truck submerged in water on Swifts Beach. According to police, the truck got stuck in the sand right before the tide came in. “Fortunately, the vehicle was only slightly stuck and there were no toxic fluids released into our ocean,” the post said. “Please don’t attempt to drive on our beaches. It’s dangerous for you, your wallet, and most importantly, our environment.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

HOW TO DRAW ATTENTION TO YOURSELF

At 4:50 a.m. on June 1, a 37-year-old Boston man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after he backed his vehicle into a marked Cambridge police cruiser. According to the log entry, it happened on Scouting Way after Cambridge police received three separate calls from three different locations complaining about “a loud radio broadcast” that was coming from a vehicle. When officers located the source of the noise and determined that it was coming from the man’s vehicle, “he attempted to drive off and, in doing so, backed into a marked cruiser with its blue emergency lights activated.” Police also noted that the man was seen operating the vehicle “while the driver’s seat was completely reclined” and there were two opened bottles of brandy in the front passenger seat compartment. He was subsequently arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, open container of alcohol, impeded operation of a motor vehicle, unnecessary or objectionable noise from a motor vehicle, and disturbing the peace.

DEM BONES, DEM BONES

At 3:53 p.m. on May 8, police received a 911 call from a woman on Ashford Street in Saugus who found “large bones” in her backyard. Officers Vincent Johnston, and Jake Aldred and Sergeant Michael Richards were dispatched to the scene and waited for the medical examiner, who determined the bones were not human, but deer remains.

Another discovery of bones was reported in Peabody on May 21. Police got a call from a man who found the bones while walking his dog at a local park and felt they looked suspicious enough to notify police. According to the log entry, the bones appeared to belong to “an expired deer or coyote,” and an officer removed them from the path.

GOLD GOING, GONE

At approximately 10:42 a.m. on May 18, police took a larceny report from a resident of Gatehouse Lane in Franklin who had purchased a gold bar online that was shipped by FedEx. But after signing for the package, the victim realized it had been compromised and the gold bar was missing. Police said the theft appeared to have occurred during the shipping process and was outside their jurisdiction. The victim requested a copy of a police report to follow up with FedEx.

COZY GARB

At 5:13 a.m. on May 31, Wilmington police were told that a man in his 20s was walking down Lowell Street wearing “nothing but a robe.” Police located the gentleman and reported that he was fully clothed and “wearing a snuggy.” Police gave him a ride to the McDonald’s in Tewksbury so he could walk home from there.

WATCH OUT FOR LIVESTOCK

At 4:52 p.m. on May 27, police were dispatched to the intersection of West Acton and South Acton roads in Stow due to a cow sighted in the roadway. The owner was notified and removed the creature.

