Ex-Milton Academy teacher convicted of child rape was kicked out of sex offender treatment in Maine for his ‘attitude’

Buono’s dismissal from the group came about a month after the sessions began and resulted in a violation of his probation. He appeared in Norfolk Superior Court on Friday, where Judge Beverly J. Cannone accepted an agreement between his attorney and prosecutors to continue his probation as planned but with a new treatment provider.

Reynold J. Buono, 77, who is accused of molesting at least 18 students during his 14-year tenure at the elite school and now lives in Lewiston, Maine, was expelled from the initial treatment class in March following “a pattern of hostility and non-compliance with group rules,” according to court records.

DEDHAM — A former Milton Academy teacher convicted of raping a student in the 1980s will remain free on probation but with a new sex offender treatment provider after he was kicked out of his previous group because of his “attitude” with the program.

“The Commonwealth, after consultation with the victim, feels that this is an appropriate sentence given that this defendant is in the early stages of treatment, and the Commonwealth has an interest in him being supervised by the probation department in Maine for a significant period of time,” Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Lisa Beatty told the judge.

Buono pleaded guilty in September to two counts of raping a child with force for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy he tutored and advised academically in the early 1980s at a campus apartment in Milton. He served as the head of the school’s theater program from 1975 to 1987.

Buono was placed on probation and ordered to register as a sex offender and attend the classes. He has worn a GPS bracelet since his arrest in Thailand in 2018, according to court documents.

In February, the treatment provider leading his group reported that Buono “appeared disinterested” in their discussion and “sighed heavily several times and rolled his eyes at what group members said.”

A few weeks later, the counselor reported that Buono was asked to leave a March 9 session after he “engaged in verbal aggression toward [the] provider and his group members,” according to the documents.

“It became clear that [Buono’s] behavior was causing emotional harm to others in the group,” the provider wrote.

In a statement filed with the court in April, Buono said he was “deeply sorry for any aggression or hostility that was perceived in the group sessions.”

“I am now with another counselor and am beginning anew,” his statement said.

On Friday, Buono was called to the witness stand and acknowledged under oath that he understood why he was removed from the first sex offender treatment program. The court’s probation supervisor said he was expelled because of “non-compliance and his attitude with the program.”

“Is that how you violated your probation?” Cannone asked.

“Yes, your honor,” Buono said.

Cannone said she found the agreement to be a “very reasonable recommendation” and accepted the plan.

Buono declined comment as he left the courthouse. His attorney, Kevin Reddington, said Buono began working with a new counselor “immediately” after his dismissal from the previous group.

“He’s been very faithful and doing what he is supposed to do,” Reddington said.

Buono’s probation is set to expire Sept. 29, 2027, when he will be 82 years old, according to court records.

Milton Academy fired Buono in 1987 after he admitted to sexually assaulting a different student and shortly thereafter he moved to Southeast Asia, where he taught theater, court papers said.

The school launched a formal investigation of Buono’s conduct in 2016, around the same time that a Globe Spotlight Team series exposed allegations of sexual misconduct by staff at more than 110 private schools in New England over the prior 25 years.

In 2017, Milton Academy initiated an investigation by T&M Protection Resources, which found that at least 18 former Milton Academy students said they were sexually abused by Buono.

Laura Crimaldi of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





