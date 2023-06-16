On ‘DNA Drive Day,’ take a free genealogy test, help identify a victim or criminal

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan is co-hosting the first-of-its-kind event in the state on Saturday in the parking lot at Newton City Hall, where people can take a free FamilyTreeDNA test from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The goal is to get people — particularly those with missing family members — to understand they can “take some concrete action” to try to help police solve missing and unidentified persons cases by sharing their genealogy test results, she said.

It’s been dubbed “DNA Drive Day.” Get a free DNA test to learn more about your ancestry and to whom you are related. The caveat: Those genetic matches may help police identify human remains or link a distant relative to a crime.

At the same time, Ryan said, participants will be told that their DNA matches could help lead police to a suspect in a violent crime.

The DNA drive comes as investigators have been making enormous strides in solving cases through investigative genetic genealogy — essentially identifying victims and suspects by uploading their DNA profiles to genealogy databases and searching for relatives.

“I feel very strongly about the fact that people should expect that as we look at these cases, we really are keeping up with developments in forensics and using them in a thoughtful way to try to make progress,” Ryan said. She noted that the remains of 199 people found dead in Massachusetts since the 1950s have not been identified, and are among more than 14,000 nationwide.

Investigative genetic genealogy was used in 2017 to link a serial killer to the slayings of a woman and three girls found in barrels decades earlier in the woods of Allenstown, N.H. But it first captured national attention a year later when it led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer, a former police officer who committed at least 13 murders and more than 50 rapes in California in the 1970s and 1980s. It’s a technique police turn to when a suspect’s DNA fails to produce a match in law enforcement databases of criminal offenders. It also led to the arrest last month of Matthew Nilo, a lawyer living in New Jersey accused of sexually assaulting four women in Charlestown more than 15 years ago.

In October, investigative genetic genealogy was also used to identify “The Lady of the Dunes” as a Tennessee woman nearly 50 years after she was found murdered in Provincetown.

But because of restrictions some companies established in the wake of the Golden State Killer case to protect privacy, only two genealogy companies — FamilyTreeDNA and GEDmatch — allow law enforcement officials to use their databases to try to identify victims or violent criminals. And investigators are only shown information from consumers who have agreed to share it to assist investigators.

“The more people we have in those databases, the more powerful [investigative genetic genealogy] can be in resolving cold cases,” said Claire Glynn, a forensic genetic genealogy expert and associate professor at the University of New Haven who will oversee Saturday’s event. She is working with Ryan’s office to identify cases that could benefit from the technology. In February, Ryan’s office charged a man with raping a woman at an Acton train station nine years ago, based on leads generated by investigative genetic genealogy. He is awaiting trial.

Glynn said the Newton event is believed to be the first of its kind in Massachusetts, but similar events have been held in other states. Glynn and some of her students will educate participants about investigative genetic genealogy and guide them through the testing process, from swabbing their cheeks for a DNA sample to uploading their information to FamilyTreeDNA and GEDmatch, which allows consumers to use its database to upload and compare results from all genealogy companies.

Later, she said participants will receive an ancestry report and match list which includes names and email addresses of each person who shares DNA with them and their predicted relationship. Participants will be asked to sign a consent form allowing that information to be shared with law enforcement officials searching the databases for relatives of a victim or suspect, but may still take a free test if they decline. Also, people may opt to remove their DNA profiles from the databases at any time.

Often those matches show distant relatives, and investigators build family trees, using public information such as social media posts and census records to narrow their search. Once a suspect is identified, police take a DNA sample — often surreptitiously — to confirm a direct match.

The rise of genetic genealogy as a crime-fighting tool, used in hundreds of cold cases in recent years, has triggered warnings from civil rights advocates, who have been raising privacy concerns and called for more regulation over how the databases are used by police.

The US Justice Department issued guidelines in 2019 that limit the use of genetic genealogy by federal investigators to homicides, sexual assaults, and violent crimes or attempted violent crimes that pose a threat to public safety or national security.

Amy McGuire, director of the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor College of Medicine, was part of a team that conducted a national survey in 2018 that found 91 percent of 1,587 respondents supported forensic genealogy for investigating violent crimes, and 46 percent supported using it for nonviolent crimes.

McGuire, who is now working on a more in-depth survey, said there’s a lot of controversy around making sure that people who contribute DNA to genealogy databases are aware of how their data may be used.

“I think done responsibly it’s a very good thing, but the devil is in the details,” said McGuire, adding that it needs to be “done in a way that it doesn’t lead to increased distrust in law enforcement, abuses, or sloppiness that results in people getting exposed or hurt in ways that we might not have anticipated.”

Massachusetts State Police Colonel John E. Mawn Jr. said the agency is currently expanding its use of investigative genetic genealogy, which costs about $4,500 to $10,000 a case, depending on its complexity. In April, Senator Ed Markey requested $350,000 in federal funding to support efforts by the State Police crime lab to partner with district attorneys’ offices to identify cases that could benefit from the technique and pay for it.

“It doesn’t replace old-fashioned police work but it does give us additional investigative tools that we didn’t have in past years,” Mawn said.

The technique generates leads, and as police identify closer relatives in a family tree through research and interviews, they often ask more people to take a DNA genealogy test to help identify a victim or suspect.

State Police Detective Lieutenant Ann Marie Robertson, commander of the Unresolved Cases Unit, said the most important thing for police when asking someone to provide their DNA for investigative genetic genealogy is to be “brutally honest” about why you want it and what case you are trying to solve.

Robertson said she asks people to sign a consent form, acknowledging that their DNA is only being provided to assist in a particular case and won’t be stored in a law enforcement database or used for anything else.

Investigative genetic genealogy isn’t going to work in every case, said Robertson, warning about unrealistic expectations.

Still, she said, “There are cases being solved that I never thought would be.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.