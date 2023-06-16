Homicide suspect to be arraigned in Boston hospital bed after crash

The other driver, a 32-year-old Taunton woman, is being treated for serious injuries in a Boston hospital, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

David K. Lynch, 24, is slated to be arraigned on a murder charge at Boston Medical Center, officials said Friday. He was injured when the BMW X1 SUV he was driving smashed into a Honda Accord near the intersection of Orchard and Warren streets in Raynham around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to State Police.

A man wanted for allegedly killing a man in Brockton in November was arrested Thursday after fleeing the police and causing a crash in Raynham that left another driver seriously injured, officials said.

According to State Police, Lynch was on the department’s Most Wanted list for allegedly shooting and killing John Abreu Junior DePina, 26, after a dispute in Brockton on Nov. 2, according to court records.

Police spotted Lynch sitting in the BMW in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn in Middleborough around 3 p.m. Thursday.

“As Troopers and Officers approached, the suspect rammed two police vehicles as he fled onto Route 44,” Procopio wrote. “The suspect was pursued for a short period of time until Troopers lost sight of the suspect vehicle. “

About five minutes later, police were notified of the crash in Raynham.

Lynch and a second man, 23-year-old Demarje Taylor, of Chelsea, ran from the crashed BMW but were captured by law enforcement in Raynham, officials said. State Police said two guns were recovered from the car.

Both men were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Taylor was released and charged with illegal gun possession. He was slated to be arraigned on Friday, officials said.

Lynch was later transferred to Boston Medical Center where he was also expected to be arraigned Friday, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

According to court records, Lynch was under indictment in Plymouth Superior Court, where he had pleaded not guilty to illegal firearm and drug charges. In March 2022, he was released on $500 cash bail along with the requirement that he wear a GPS locating device, according to court records.

On Nov. 3, probation officials asked that a warrant be issued for his arrest for violating bail conditions, records show.

“Defendant cut off GPS and was placed at the scene of a murder” that took place in Brockton on Nov. 2, the probation officer wrote.

He is also facing seven charges in Norfolk Superior Court for illegal gun possession and trafficking fentanyl after his arrest in Weymouth in December 2021, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty in September 2022 and was released on $25,000 cash bail, according to records.





John R. Ellement