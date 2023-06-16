House fire in Malden under investigation

The fire at 67 Newhall St. happened around 1:30 a.m. The occupants were outside the home when firefighters arrived, Fire Chief Stephen Froio said by e-mail.

A fire broke out in a Malden home early Friday, displacing eight residents, officials said.

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire on Newhall Street in Malden Friday morning.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Froio said.

The fire caused the road to be closed temporarily, which impacted traffic in the neighborhood, police said.

“Motorists and pedestrians please seek alternate routes as Malden Fire Department / Malden Police - FIU continue to investigative,” police posted on Twitter.





