Embrace Boston celebrates Juneteenth at Roxbury Community College with panel, block party

“We want The Embrace Ideas Festival to create a greater sense of inclusivity around America’s first true Independence Day,” Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of Embrace Boston, said in a statement. “This annual celebration will provide our communities with the necessary tools for all people to celebrate the holiday, and in turn, create a safe space for learning, ideas, and enjoying music together.”

The Friday panel — titled “Who Made the Potato Salad?” — features a conversation moderated by chef Elle Simone of “American’s Test Kitchen.” The block party kicks off at 2 p.m., will include dancing and music in the RCC parking lot, and is headlined by Grammy-nominated music producer and DJ Just Blaze.

Embrace Boston is commemorating Juneteenth Friday at Roxbury Community College with a panel of speakers and a six-hour block party in the final event of its weeklong festival leading up to the holiday on Monday.

Boston food influencer Emmanuel Mervil and KrayPlates head chef Krayla Brice will take part in the panel, along with former acting mayor of Boston Kim Janey and Robert Lewis Jr., the president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston.

Previous events this week included a gospel concert in the Boston Common and a panel at MassArt with advocates and the artists behind “The Embrace” sculpture on the Boston Common.

Embrace Boston was established in 2017 and is working “to inspire change and activate social justice values towards the realization of a radically equitable and inclusive Boston,” according to the statement.

This marks the second year the nonprofit has held The Embrace Ideas Festival.

“I’m grateful to Embrace Boston for creating community spaces to uplift and celebrate Black voices at their Juneteenth Festival,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement ahead of the events. “I look forward to coming together through music, community and conversation to share and reflect on experiences.”

The event Friday is being livestreamed on NBC10 Boston.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

