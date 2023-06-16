Multiple bear sightings reported in Needham, as police warn residents to ‘leave the bear ALONE’

“Please, please read this before calling 911,” police wrote on Facebook . “The Needham Police Department and the Animal Control Officer are working closely with the Massachusetts Environmental Police and following their recommended guidelines. That means to leave the bear ALONE and advise others to do so. The Animal Control Officer is doing what he is supposed to do.”

Needham police are advising the public to leave the bear alone and only call 911 if the bear is acting aggressively or trying to enter homes.

Multiple bear sightings have been reported in Needham in recent days, police said Friday.

Police are asking the public to secure their trash dumpsters and remove bird feeders.

“DO NOT, under any circumstances follow or track the bear,” the Facebook post said. “You are causing it undo stress.”

Police said to report sightings or ask questions, call MassWildlife during regular business hours at the Northeast District Office at 978-772-2145, and for additional information, visit www.mass.gov/bears.

The Needham bear is only the latest in a flurry of suburban bear sightings in recent weeks. In Plymouth, a bear dubbed “Buster” has become something of a social media star for his repeated ambles around town. Last Sunday, a bear was spotted tooling around the Newton Highlands area near Cold Spring Park. And in Arlington, school was delayed Monday after a black bear sighting.









