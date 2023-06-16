Nathan Carman died by hanging himself in his cell, lawyer says

Authorities have not publicly said how Carman died and have only said he was discovered alone in his cell at the Cheshire County Jail in Keene, N.H., at about 2:30 a.m. by a correctional officer making routine rounds.

“The medical examiner is saying that he hung himself,” Connecticut attorney Martin Minnella, who represents Carman, said during a telephone interview Friday. “I don’t understand why or how.“

Nathan Carman, the 29-year-old Vermont man accused of killing his mother at sea in a scheme to collect an inheritance, is believed to have died Thursday by hanging himself at a New Hampshire jail, according to one of his lawyers.

Minnella said Carman had been upbeat, was looking forward to proving his innocence at his upcoming trial in October, and did not appear depressed when speaking with his lawyers. However, he said Carman suffered from Asperger’s Syndrome and it may have impacted his ability to handle being locked up.

“My only concern right now is getting him out of [the morgue] and getting him a proper burial, so he can rest in peace,” said Minnella, adding that he plans to pay the funeral expenses. “I feel like I owe him that.”

Carman’s case captured national attention in 2016 when he was rescued from a life raft floating 115 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard and claimed that he had drifted for a week after his boat sank, and his mother, Linda Carman, disappeared into the sea. Her remains have never been found and she is presumed dead. The boat has never been located.

Then in May 2022, Carman was indicted in federal court in Vermont on charges that he killed his mother during their fishing trip as part of a fraudulent scheme to collect a multimillion dollar inheritance.

The indictment also alleged that Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Conn., in 2013, but didn’t charge him with that slaying, which would be a state crime.

At the time of his arrest last year, Carman was living in a home in Vernon, Vt., that he purchased with money he inherited from his grandfather. A judge ordered Carman held without bail while awaiting trial after prosecutors argued he posed a risk of flight and danger to the community if released. The US Marshal Service, which had custody of Carman, placed him at the Cheshire County Jail, which houses pretrial detainees.

A spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Justice issued a statement saying that the state medical examiner’s office and the Keene Police Department were investigating Carman’s death, which “is not considered suspicious” based on the results of an autopsy.

Authorities declined to provide any additional details Friday, citing the ongoing investigation by the Keene Police Department.

Lisa Boesky, a California psychologist who specializes in jail suicide prevention, said Friday that suicide is the leading cause of death in jails and most of those are by hanging or another type of asphyxiation.

“Jails house a very high-risk population of individuals with mental health disorders, substance use issues, trauma histories, poor coping skills, and a multitude of other risk factors that put them at risk of killing themselves,” Boesky said in an e-mail. “When you add the stress of being arrested, possibly serving time in prison, separation from friends and family, as well as limited access to typical coping strategies, it is not surprising that the suicide rate in jails is higher than in the community.”

Carman’s second lawyer, David Sullivan, said he spoke to Carman for an hour the night before his death, ended their call at 7 p.m. and “had no inkling whatsoever” that his client was depressed or suicidal.

“I do not fault that facility,” said Sullivan, adding that Carman believed he was treated well at the jail and preferred to be there, rather than at another facility where had previously been held.

“I am so distraught by the thought that at some point after 7 o’clock something in his mind brought him to that moment,” Sullivan said. “I don’t understand it.”

Sullivan said his last words to Carman were, “OK my friend, sleep well.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com.