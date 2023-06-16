It’s going to be a rainy Father’s Day weekend

Typically, by the time we get to June, the jet stream becomes less active. Because the big temperature contrast, which exists across the northern hemisphere in winter, has greatly diminished.

Our Father’s Day weekend weather isn’t looking good. I tend to be an optimist and look for the silver lining, so the upcoming rainfall will definitely help keep us out of drought for the first part of summer. Otherwise, this isn’t a good forecast.

When you get into an unsettled pattern, it’s important to take advantage of the nice days. Friday features plenty of sun but also Canadian forest fire smoke. Any rain will remain over far western New England.

This time of the year, the cool air is not that cool, and most of the country has temperatures somewhere between 70 and 90 — as opposed to in January, when it might be ten below zero to the north, and near 90 to the south.

The temperature gradient in June is far less than it would be in the colder months. Notice how most of the country has readings in the 60s to 80s forecast next week. NOAA

On Saturday, a rather vigorous kink in the jet stream for this time of the year will push across New England. This trough of low pressure will bring clouds, rain, possible thunderstorms, and a cool easterly flow off the Atlantic. We can already observe the gathering storm clouds to the southwest on the graphic loop below.

A vigorous shortwave was headed into New England from Pennsylvania and western New York on Friday. COD Weather

While it might not rain every minute of the day Saturday, I don’t think there will be enough gap between the rain for things to dry out. If you’re looking to walk the dog or do a couple of things outside, they’ll probably be some window without heavy precipitation — check the various radar apps and look for those gaps.

A rather strong storm for June will bring rain and some embedded thunderstorms to the region on Saturday, before moving north Sunday. TropicalTidibts

Most places will receive between one and two inches of rain from the early morning hours Saturday until Sunday morning. If you look at the projected radar graphic above, you’ll see elements of rain rotating through New England.

There could be some minor street flooding and travel interruption in the heavy downpours late Friday and the first part of Saturday. More thunderstorms could fire up Saturday afternoon.

The average of many different models brings one to two inches of rain to much of the region this weekend, most of it falling by Saturday evening. WeatherBELL

Sunday will not be as wet. There will be a lot of clouds and outside chance of a sunny break, but also a good chance for at least a few light showers. Temperatures will be a bit under 70 degrees in most spots. Dad can play golf, but rain gear and maybe an extra pair of dry socks would be appropriate.

The warmest weather Sunday will be west of Worcester. NOAA

On Monday, Juneteenth features a blend of clouds and sun and perhaps some pop-up showers in the afternoon as the solar heating works on all the moisture that will be in the ground. I’m forecasting possible showers, but the upward trend will be notable.

Late next week, there are some early indications that the pattern may break down, and we could go into some heat and possible humidity. But it’s early, so keep an eye out for the next forecast.