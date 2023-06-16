New Hampshire’s Marty the Moose makes a splash in Washington, D.C.

Marty hails from New Hampshire, where he spends most of the year at the White Mountain Attractions Visitor’s Center in North Woodstock, but was on Capitol Hill for the Experience New Hampshire reception, hosted by Shaheen.

His name is Marty, and he is a life-sized stuffed moose whose arrival made headlines as staffers wheeled him into New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s office on June 13.

CONCORD, N.H — A newcomer appeared on the political scene in Washington, D.C., this week. And people are still talking about him.

Shaheen started bringing a moose to her office in 2010, but according to her staffers this is only Marty’s second trip to Washington. His predecessor, Max, made the trip for more than 10 years, along with a giant stuffed bear named Kodak. The moose-and-bear duo only spends about 48 hours in Washington every year.

Advertisement

Staff members from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office move a stuffed moose though the Hart Senate Office Building on June 13, 2023. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

“Marty and Kodak are both very large and, after furniture is moved out, live for about 24 hours in the Senator’s office lobby,” one of the senator’s staffers told the Globe. “They attract a lot of attention — staff, visitors, and even a few senators from either side of the aisle stopped by to take pictures or selfies with Marty and Kodak.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Staff members in Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office move a stuffed moose as it arrives at the Hart Senate Office Building on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Charyl Reardon of the White Mountain Attractions Visitors Center said Marty is the size of a real moose at over 8 feet tall, although moose can get even bigger than that.

Marty is not a real moose, although the plush rendering was real-looking enough that some Washington observers assumed he was taxidermized.

"Marty the Moose" is moved into position in New Hampshire Senator . Jeanne Shaheen's office. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Reardon said Marty was obtained by the visitor center in the early 2000s and cost between $5,000 and $6,000. The center purchased him from a vendor that makes lifesize animals.

“He only travels for the senator to her Experience New Hampshire event,” Reardon said. “The rest of time he greets visitors. He’s very popular.”

Advertisement

Staff members in Senator Jeanne Shaheen's office set up a stuffed moose as it arrives at the Hart Senate Office Building on June 13, 2023. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

New Hampshire’s moose population is around 3,300, and they live throughout the state, though there are fewer of them in Southern New Hampshire, according to the state’s Fish and Game department. Reardon said there are three tour companies that take people out for moose sightings, and they see the moose about 90 percent of the time -- usually at night, when the massive animals are more active.

“You still see them especially quite a bit toward the northern part of New Hampshire,” Reardon said.

Kodak the Bear is moved into position by staff members in Senator Jeanne Shaheen's office. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Every year, there’s a nine-day moose hunt in New Hampshire. This year the hunt is scheduled for Oct. 21-29, and hunters are required to have a permit. People who want to participate have to enter a lottery (it’s already closed for this year). Tickets are hard to come by: New Hampshire residents have a 1 in 96 chance of winning one, and out-of-staters have a 1 in 410 chance.

Unregulated hunting and deforestation caused the moose population to dwindle to just 50 animals in 1950. The moose hunt has been an annual event since 1988, when the moose population had climbed to around 1,600. The population reached its peak in the mid 1990s, when there were 7,000 to 8,000 moose on the loose in New Hampshire. Since then, the population has declined by more than 50 percent.

Staff members in Senator Jeanne Shaheen's office setup a stuffed moose as it arrives at the Hart Senate Office Building on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Marty (and Kodak) travelled to Washington in a van, and both headed back to New Hampshire Thursday afternoon, according to Reardon.

Advertisement

“It was a great way to promote the tourism and the aspects and features of New Hampshire to other delegates,” Reardon said. “We’re happy to send him along.”

Staff members in Senator Jeanne Shaheen's office prepare to move a stuffed moose as it arrives in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty





Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.