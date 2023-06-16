Police in Acton asking public’s help to identify man who followed woman from commuter rail station

Police in Acton are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who followed a woman from the South Acton commuter rail station Wednesday night.
At around 10:20 p.m., officers went to the station’s parking lot on Central Street after receiving a report about a “suspicious incident,” police said.
A 58-year-old woman was “extremely alarmed” as the man followed her, police said, and went to a nearby home seeking help. The man fled after the homeowner told him he was calling the police, police said. He drove off in a dark-colored sedan.
“It does not appear that any laws were broken during this incident, but a resident was in a great deal of fear and we would like to identify the other individual involved in this incident in an effort to determine what his intentions were,” Acton Police Chief James Cogan said in a statement. “I would also like to notify the community of this incident in case there have been any other instances of this occurring that have not been reported.”
Advertisement
The man is about 6 feet tall and wearing a red shirt, tan jacket, and dark-colored shoes, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-929-7711, officials said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.