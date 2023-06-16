Police in Acton asking public’s help to identify man who followed woman from commuter rail station

Police in Acton are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who followed a woman from the South Acton commuter rail station Wednesday night.

At around 10:20 p.m., officers went to the station’s parking lot on Central Street after receiving a report about a “suspicious incident,” police said.

A 58-year-old woman was “extremely alarmed” as the man followed her, police said, and went to a nearby home seeking help. The man fled after the homeowner told him he was calling the police, police said. He drove off in a dark-colored sedan.