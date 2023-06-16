Protesters outside new exhibit on slavery at Faneuil Hall call for building’s name to be changed

The group sported matching shirts bearing the message “CHANGE THE NAME,” part of a series of efforts to push the city of Boston to rename the popular tourist attraction named after Peter Faneuil.

More than a dozen protesters with the New Democracy Coalition gathered outside Faneuil Hall Friday afternoon in anticipation of the opening of a new exhibit on slavery in Boston — located in a building named after a slave owner.

Dolores Christopher, a 72-year old member of the New Democracy Coalition, a group pushing officials to rename the landmark, said she doesn’t want to bring her grandchildren to the exhibit. Christopher said the depiction of Black enslaved people in a building named after a man whose wealth was built off the slave trade is demoralizing.

“We have been there, done that. We need to move on from here,” Christopher said. “We don’t need to be reminded, we don’t need history to be repeated.”

Faneuil, a colonial merchant in the 1700s, built his fortune trafficking enslaved individuals and goods produced by enslaved people across the Atlantic and died one of the wealthiest people in Boston.

Protesters argue renaming the building and removing Faneuil’s name is the city’s responsibility as a part of its commitment to remove racist memorials and address harms caused by Boston’s role in the slave trade.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu shook hands with protesters after listening to them for several minutes before the exhibit’s opening ceremony.

“As a city, we have to address the legacy that the way in which our city’s economy and so much of that was built on the trans-Atlantic trade,” Wu said to one person.

Mayor Michelle Wu has said in a previous statement it’s “critical to acknowledge and address the role of slavery in our nation’s founding and the deep inequities that remain today,” but has not indicated the city would rename the building.

In May, advocates and community leaders delivered a petition including more than 3,000 signatures in support of changing the name of Faneuil Hall.

Officials attending the exhibit’s opening ceremony Friday include Wu; Mariama White-Hammond, Boston’s chief of environment, energy, and open space; Joe Bagley, director of archeology for the City of Boston; and Byron Rushing, former state representative for the 9th Suffolk district.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

