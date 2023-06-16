Rhode Island College to offer 2-year, tuition-free scholarship to R.I. residents

”Despite being the most affordable [four-year] college, the number one reason why students drop out is because of the cost,“ said John Taraborelli, a Rhode Island College spokesman.

The Hope Scholarship will make the final two years of a four-year bachelor’s degree at Rhode Island College, a state public school, tuition-free for Rhode Island residents who meet the criteria.

PROVIDENCE — Hours after Governor Dan McKee signed the state budget that included funding for a pilot program to provide free tuition for in-state residents who have exhausted other financial aid, leaders at Rhode Island College said Friday that they would begin awarding the scholarship immediately this fall.

Advertisement

Students must commit to living, working, or continuing their education in Rhode Island upon graduation to be considered. It’s unclear how the school might keep track of this data, but the overwhelming majority of the college’s students are already Rhode Island residents. Most of the students also come from a lower-income background.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

A source at the college with close knowledge of the scholarship said a student would not have to repay any part of the scholarship if they do move away from Rhode Island after graduation.

Dr. Jack Warner, president of Rhode Island College, said the scholarship is a tool in building an educated workforce to “drive Rhode Island’s economic future.”

The legislation funds a five-year pilot to create an earned merit, last-dollar scholarship that will close the gap after students in their junior and senior years have exhausted all other forms of financial aid.

The pilot program was included in the state’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which was passed by the General Assembly minutes before 2 a.m. on Friday morning. McKee signed the budget on Friday on the State House grounds.

The scholarship will be available to both new and current RIC students, as well as some adult students. Recipients must be enrolled full-time, have declared a major, and maintained a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5. The students must also have completed at least 60 credits.

Advertisement





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.