Black Muslim man represented by racist attorney has conviction overturned by SJC

“Indeed, counsel’s intolerance and prejudice seeped into his representation of the defendant,” she wrote.

In her opinion, Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt wrote that attorney Richard Doyle’s bigotry deprived defendant Anthony Dew “of his right to effective assistance of counsel — a right upon which our entire system of criminal justice depends to ensure a ‘fair trial.’”

A Black Muslim man’s conviction was vacated Thursday by the state’s Supreme Judicial Court after justices concluded his court-appointed attorney’s public display of “vitriolic hatred of and bigotry against” Blacks and Muslims represented a clear conflict of interest and violated the man’s constitutional rights.

The decision marks the first time that any state or federal court has ruled that “an attorney’s racial and religious animus constitutes an actual conflict of interest,” said Adam Murphy, an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, who filed a brief supporting the decision to vacate the conviction.

As part of their decision, justices ordered a new trial for Dew, 40, who is currently out of prison after being sentenced to eight to 10 years for sex trafficking, according to his lawyer, Ed Gaffney.

“It’s a pretty strong statement about how serious the court is about keeping these very toxic, very dangerous parts of our community out of the criminal justice system,” Gaffney told the Globe in an interview Friday. “Racism and bigotry is not just a threat to our democracy, but it’s a threat to citizens on a daily basis.”

A year after Dew was indicted in 2015, the state’s public defender office appointed Doyle to be his attorney, according to court records. In one of their first meetings, Doyle demanded Dew remove his kufi prayer cap, telling him, “Don’t come in this room like that ever.” In a subsequent court meeting, Doyle again told Dew not to bring “that [expletive]” into the courtroom.

In June 2016, Dew agreed to plead guilty to five counts of sex trafficking as well as numerous drug and assault charges, and was sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison, according to court records. However, in 2021, Dew requested a new trial after learning that Doyle had written a litany of racist and Islamophobic posts on Facebook at the same time Doyle was representing him. (Doyle died in 2021).

In their opinion, justices offered a taste of Doyle’s views on his public Facebook account, which included posts with captions such as, “Dear Muslims . . . Kiss our big bacon balls.”

One post, featuring a picture of grieving Black men, read: “Don’t glorify shooting people, then cry like a [expletive] when someone you love gets shot.”

Justice Elspeth B. Cypher wrote in her concurring opinion that “the numerous, severe, and cruel racist and anti-Muslim social media posts and commentary by Attorney Richard Doyle ... easily establish an actual conflict of interest.”

She added that, even if a person cannot prove that their right to a fair trial has been directly impacted by their lawyer’s prejudice, the existence of a conflict of interest is enough on its own to warrant a new trial.

“Once an actual conflict has been established, there is no need to prove that the conflict prejudiced the defendant,” she wrote. “No impartial observer reasonably could conclude that counsel was able to serve the defendant with undivided loyalty.”

The Committee for Public Counsel Services, which includes the public defender’s office, first learned of Doyle’s Facebook posts in 2017, according to Chief Counsel Anthony Benedetti. The office suspended Doyle after an investigation, Benedetti said, and he was not assigned any more cases. According to records from the Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers, Doyle never faced any public discipline.

“We have zero tolerance when it comes to racist, hateful rhetoric from our attorneys — both from staff and members of the private bar,” Benedetti wrote in a statement. “If it becomes apparent that one of our attorneys cannot uphold this fundamental mandate, we will take immediate action.”

Additionally, Benedetti said the office sent notices to all of Doyle’s clients they could find, which included more than 2,500 defendants, alerting them to the potential conflict of interest in their case. The office received 70 responses requesting new legal counsel, and so far, there are at least three ongoing motions for new trials, according to Benedetti.

“We anticipate that today’s decision will lead to more inquiries from Mr. Doyle’s former clients, and we stand ready to assign counsel,” he said.

Murphy said Friday that the ruling in Dew’s case will be a “persuasive authority” for other state supreme courts and federal court cases. Even a “rights-affirming” US Supreme Court, he added, “could adopt the framework that the [Supreme Judicial] Court does here.”

As for Dew, he will find or be appointed a new lawyer for his case, one who will hopefully be able to advocate zealously and fairly, Gaffney said.

“He was on parole when this decision came down, and he has since been released,” Gaffney said. “So he’s out, and he’s very happy.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.