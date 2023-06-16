State Police dive team recover body of missing Lynn man from Revere marshland

The body of a 24-year-old Lynn man who had been missing for five days was found Friday night by a State Police Underwater Recovery Unit in marshland along Route 107 in Revere, State Police said.
Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes had been missing since June 11 when he took a Lyft from a party in Chelsea and a 911 call placed from his cell phone was disconnected, according to State Police.
After a two-day search by authorities, a State Police airwing spotted his body in the Rumney Marsh Reservation shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday and alerted the dive team, police said.
On June 11, De Los Reyes got into a LYFT rideshare vehicle on Shurtleff Street in Chelsea, at 3:42 a.m. and the ride ended 14 minutes later, according to a statement released by State Police.
“Upon termination of the ride, De Los Reyes’ cell phone number dialed 911 and was connected to Revere Police,” State Police said. “The call disconnected and several attempts to call the number back by police were unsuccessful.”
His body was recovered in an area near where the 911 call was made, police said. The state medical examiner’s office is examining his body to determine the cause of death and the State Police are investigating.
