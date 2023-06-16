State Police dive team recover body of missing Lynn man from Revere marshland

The body of a 24-year-old Lynn man who had been missing for five days was found Friday night by a State Police Underwater Recovery Unit in marshland along Route 107 in Revere, State Police said.

Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes had been missing since June 11 when he took a Lyft from a party in Chelsea and a 911 call placed from his cell phone was disconnected, according to State Police.

After a two-day search by authorities, a State Police airwing spotted his body in the Rumney Marsh Reservation shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday and alerted the dive team, police said.