Sununu leaning against bid for re-election as New Hampshire governor

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on a radio show Friday that he’s “leaning” against running for re-election in 2024, though he hasn’t made a final decision just yet.
Sununu said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that he’s “probably out of here in 18 months or so,” when his fourth two-year term in the Granite State’s corner office comes to a close.
“I don’t think I’m going to run again. ... But I’m really not sure,” he said. “I’ll make a firm decision this summer.”
Sununu, who toyed for months with the prospect of running for president, announced earlier this month that he won’t seek the GOP nomination. He reiterated on Friday his past comments about the governorship.
“This isn’t a career. It’s public service. ... Could I win again? Of course. But it’s service and someone else needs to kind of take the mantle,” he said.
At least one potential Republican gubernatorial candidate, former New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, is laying groundwork for the 2024 race. Other potential GOP contenders include former US senator Kelly Ayotte and current education commissioner Frank Edelblut.
There’s one Democrat, current Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, who has declared her gubernatorial candidacy, and another, outgoing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, is exploring the possibility of jumping into the race.
