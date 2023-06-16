Sununu leaning against bid for re-election as New Hampshire governor

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on a radio show Friday that he’s “leaning” against running for re-election in 2024, though he hasn’t made a final decision just yet.

Sununu said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that he’s “probably out of here in 18 months or so,” when his fourth two-year term in the Granite State’s corner office comes to a close.

“I don’t think I’m going to run again. ... But I’m really not sure,” he said. “I’ll make a firm decision this summer.”