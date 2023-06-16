US Secretary Debra Haaland tours Blackstone Valley, applauds Supreme Court decision on Indian Child Welfare Act

“Tribes have been through many eras where the federal government worked to terminate them, assimilate them, and break their communities apart,” Haaland said. “I think the tribes have preserved through so many terrible eras of our country. Any symbolism, I hope it goes beyond that, we all live in this country together.”

On Friday afternoon, during an event at the Blackstone Valley National Historical Park, Haaland recalled the terrible chapters of American history — like the boarding school initiative that forced Native Americans to assimilate into white, Christian society — and remarked on the resilience of the country’s native peoples.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — US Secretary of the Interior Debra Haaland, the first Native American woman to hold the Cabinet position, kicked off her first visit to Massachusetts and Rhode Island this week by meeting with leaders of the Narragansett Tribe, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), and the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

As Interior Secretary, Haaland now leads the federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation’s tribes for nearly two centuries, making decisions on relations with the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes.

Last year, the Town of Narragansett voted to provide free beach passes to members of the Narragansett Tribe, a small recognition of Indigenous rights and acknowledgment that the town is located on Native lands. Haaland noted the importance of prioritizing consultation with Native tribes, and said the Biden Administration has worked to improve relationships with American Indian communities.

“We are proud that he reopened the White House Council on Native American Affairs and restarted the White House Tribal Nations Summit,” Haaland said. “I will continue to make sure that tribes have a voice in the decision-making that we have in the federal government.”

Haaland was welcomed to Rhode Island by a delegation of Rhode Island officials including Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien, state Superintendent of Parks Eric Breitkreutz, Representative Seth Magaziner, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and Senator Jack Reed before embarking on a tour of the Blackstone Valley National Historical Park.

Reed, the former Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior and Environment, wrote the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Establishment Act in 2014. This act created new boundaries that includes a chain of six historic mills from Pawtucket to Worcester, Mass.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited Rhode Island Friday during Great Outdoors Month with a tour of the Blackstone Valley National Historical Park and discussion on the importance of public parks and outdoor recreation. Ryan T. Conaty for The Boston Globe

“This is the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution, it’s a national treasure and something we are very proud of in Rhode Island,” Reed said during his remarks. “The National Park Service has helped educate people about our past. It also helped us to maintain our culture, maintaining our environment, our waterways, and provide countless opportunities for recreation.”

Haaland officially signed the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Establishment Act in July 2021.

The multi-site park encompasses free-standing parts of the Blackstone River Valley in nearby mill towns like Slatersville (in North Smithfield) and Ashton (in Cumberland). It also includes Worcester, Whitinsville, and Hopedale in Massachusetts.

McKee recognized the efforts of Friends of the Blackstone and the Blackstone Watershed Collaborative for their contributions towards improving the river’s health. He said the ongoing cleanup of the Blackstone River is a model he hopes will be replicated in all 39 cities and towns in Rhode Island.

“We responded to the Clean Water Act,” McKee said. “Massive federal and state investment with equally massive state and volunteer initiatives that spanned decades, the river has experienced a remarkable turnaround sustained today. It is home to more than 20 species of fish, as well as beavers, otters, snapping turtles, and I’m sure there are others today that couldn’t live in this river 30 years ago. It’s a very real way to clean up the Blackstone River provided by President Biden and Vice President Harris’s America The Beautiful Policy.”

During her meetings with Native American tribal leaders, Haaland discussed “economic development, climate change, and the sustainable development of offshore wind,” according to her office. When asked about Thursday’s Supreme Court decision that preserved the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which gives preference to Native American families when seeking foster care and adoption for Native American children. The lawsuit was brought by Republican-led states and white families who argued the law is based on race.

“Well, as you know, this wasn’t the first lawsuit someone has filed stating this needs to be changed,” Haaland said. “We’re very pleased with the Supreme Court decision.”

Haaland said that the history of Native American children being adopted out of their families and communities was a concerted effort to assimilate them into the larger American society.

“It’s a win for our communities because children deserve to stay with their families, with their communities. They deserve to know who they are, learn their culture, learn their language. We’ll do everything we can to safeguard those children and lift up their families.”

