Wu rejects City Council’s budget plan that would slash money to police, veterans services

Earlier this week, the council approved a $4.2 billion operating budget that featured about $53 million worth of changes to Wu’s initial proposal, including a nearly $31 million reduction to the Boston Police Department’s roughly $400 million proposed budget for next year. It also included a $900,000 reduction to veterans services and increased funding for participatory budgeting, a process that is meant to more deeply engage residents in how tax dollars are spent, from Wu’s proposed $2 million to $10 million.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu sent a letter to the City Council on Friday rejecting the bulk of the legislative body’s proposals for next year’s operating budget, including amendments that would have slashed spending for police and veteran services and increased the money allotted for participatory budgeting.

Wu vetoed those changes Friday, sending the operating budget back to the council, which will need a two-thirds majority to override the mayor’s vetoes.

“Our budget must be responsive to the needs of our constituents, fiscally responsible, and built on a foundation of effective delivery of City services that are central to our residents’ quality of life,” said Wu in her Friday letter to the council.

Wu said the council’s proposed reductions to Boston police “are illusory, as the City is obligated to cover salary and overtime expenses incurred by the department.” She added that reductions to personnel budget in the public works and transportation departments “would mean holding positions vacant and delaying hiring for critically needed positions in both departments to fill potholes, upgrade crosswalks, plow snow, and ensure our street infrastructure is safe.”

Other proposed reductions, she said, “would reduce critical programming and limit our ability to fund future obligations.”

“As the City’s elected officials, we have a collective responsibility to protect core City functions,” she said.

Earlier in the week, the Wu administration expressed concern about the scope of changes to the budget the council passed during its regular Wednesday meeting at City Hall, saying that the council’s amendments would result in net decreases to some city departments including the Boston Transportation Department, the Public Works Department, the Inspectional Services Department, the Boston Public Library, the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the Office of Veterans Services, and the Boston Police Department.

The council made its attempted changes under a budget process that was approved by voters in 2021, aiming to make city spending decisions more democratic by empowering councilors to represent their respective neighborhoods.

Before then, the council could only approve or deny the mayor’s overall budget proposal and could not move money between line items unless the mayor requested it. That system had long frustrated councilors.

Nowadays, the council has more power over the city’s purse strings, but under current budget protocols, the council cannot propose an operating budget that exceeds the $4.2 billion total Wu outlined earlier this year. That means if councilors want to add somewhere, they must subtract somewhere else.

Wu has the ability to veto some, all, or none of the council’s budget amendments.

This developing story will be updated.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.