Border agency reassigns chief medical officer after custody death of 8-year-old girl

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reassigned its chief medical officer after the in-custody death of an 8-year-old girl whose mother’s pleas for an ambulance were ignored despite her daughter’s chronic heart condition, rare blood disorder, high fever and other ailments, authorities said Thursday.

Dr. David Tarantino was CBP's first person to hold the job, which was created in 2020 amid growing numbers of families and young children who have presented Border Patrol agents with complex medical challenges.

CBP commended Tarantino for “years of service” and role in expanding medical services for people in custody but signaled it was time for change. He is expected to take a temporary position next week at the Department of Homeland Security, which includes CBP. His reassignment was first reported by The Washington Post.