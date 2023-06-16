A Supreme Court ruling could cut the number of Black and Hispanic students in the Ivy League. Here’s what’s at stake.

Now the nonprofit group Students for Fair Admissions has gone all the way to the Supreme Court, arguing that affirmative action in admissions is unfair and leads to discrimination against more academically qualified applicants. A nationwide ban could be in the cards.

After state bans on affirmative action in admissions were passed in Michigan and California, the University of Michigan, UCLA, and UC Berkeley — some of the nation’s top universities — saw enrollment of underrepresented students of color drop sharply.

If the US Supreme Court eliminates the use of race in college admissions , selective colleges like those in the Ivy League are expected to face challenges in maintaining diversity in their student populations.

Lawyers for Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who are defending the practice before the court, have countered that affirmative action is still necessary today in a society where racism and segregation persist. Education reformers are concerned that less diverse student bodies will one day mean fewer professionals of color in industries from medicine to politics. Affirmative action proponents also argue that a diverse campus prepares all students better for life in a society where they’ll encounter of people of all backgrounds.

Legal analysts are expecting the conservative court, ignoring decades of precedent, to rule against affirmative action this month. Black and Latino representation is expected to drop at elite colleges around the nation, while the share of white and Asian students rises.

“Affirmative action bans lead Black and Hispanic students to cascade into less-selective universities. Since more-selective universities in the United States tend to provide high-value educations to their students, this tends to lead Black and Hispanic youths to poorer educational outcomes and lower-paying jobs,” Zachary Bleemer, a Yale researcher who studied the impact of the California ban, said in an e-mail.

Colleges across New England are preparing for the anticipated end of affirmative action by reviewing policies and programs that could be at risk, and studying what’s been learned from states like California, which spent years after the ban using race-neutral measures to try to build back diversity, consultants and higher education leaders have said.

“All of our schools are anxiously waiting to see what the Supreme Court is going to say,” Robert McCarron, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts, told the Globe in April. “Our schools strongly believe that institutions need to have the flexibility to consider all factors in creating a diverse campus that’s able to reflect the lived experience of society.”

Here’s a look at the current demographics of the student bodies of the Ivy League schools.









What will the future numbers look like? The experiences of Michigan, UCLA, and Berkeley, three of the so-called public Ivies, offer a look at the possible future.

At the two California schools, Black and Hispanic enrollment dropped drastically after the ban passed in 1996. Most measures have recovered over the past three decades, but Black enrollment at UC Berkeley continues to be much lower than it was. University officials also pointed out in a friend of the court brief that, despite the rebound, Hispanic enrollment remains below the share of Hispanics among California high school graduates — more than 52 percent in 2019.

Advertisement





At Michigan, despite efforts to increase diversity, Black enrollment has still not recovered from what it was before the ban in 2006.

Material from Globe wire services and prior Globe stories was used in the report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com.