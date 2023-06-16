James Watt’s end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it conservation policy

For those readers who wonder why many Republicans don’t seem to favor preserving wilderness areas for future generations, perhaps the answer lies in James Watt’s answer at a hearing of the House Interior Committee: “I do not know how many future generations we can count on before the Lord returns” (“James G. Watt; Reagan’s first interior secretary put commerce over conservatism,” Obituaries, June 10).

Religious beliefs have real-world consequences. Many conservative Republicans are evangelicals or other types of millenarians who believe that the Last Judgment (the End Times, the Rapture, the end of the world) is in the near future so why should we worry about climate change worsening life on this earth? By gutting regulation (and favoring policies such as defunding the IRS), all they seem to care about is maximizing their wealth for their own enjoyment during these final days.