A report asks: Why can’t Massachusetts teach Johnny to read?

Some have understandably objected to the basis for the council’s claims about what prospective teachers are actually being taught in education programs. But the problem here runs deeper. The “science of reading” campaign — with references to “evidence-based” methods — represents a distortion of the data. Many experts have objected to the claim that children must receive explicit phonics instruction in order to learn to read. In fact, that approach, particularly when imposed too early or for too long, can adversely affect children’s depth of understanding (their comprehension of meaning) as well as their enjoyment of reading.

Readers alarmed by your coverage of a report asserting that Massachusetts is “among the worst states … for preparing teachers how to teach children to read in scientifically proven ways” should be aware that the National Council on Teacher Quality, which issued the report, is a political advocacy group founded by the right-wing Thomas B. Fordham Institute ( “Colleges earn low grades on preparing reading teachers,” Page A1, June 14).

Religious conservatives from the late Pat Robertson to the current MAGA group Moms for Liberty have promoted a phonics-based approach to reading instruction. But we shouldn’t be misled by the recent rebranding of this political crusade as “science,” let alone by a report claiming that universities that resist this simplistic strategy are failing to do right by our children.

Alfie Kohn

Belmont

The writer is the author of “The Schools Our Children Deserve” and other books on education.





There’s no logic to the English language. We should be pushing Spanish.

As a retired instructor of English as a second language, I took interest in the report criticizing how the state’s academic programs are preparing educators to teach reading.

The problem is not so much one of technique but rather the language itself.

Anyone entrusted with teaching English to speakers of other languages grows aware of its defects. The worst is the gap between spoken and written forms. For example, the word “knight.” By what logic does that word rhyme with “kite”?

By no logic, which leads to endless disputes between proponents of phonics and of sight reading (memorizing whole words at a time). Phonics people focus on those English words that follow phonetic rules, even though that excludes some of the most common ones, such as love, eat, do, and woman. Sight people want children trained to recognize the common words as they would pictographs.

What if, instead, we taught our children a language whose written form reflects the spoken one? One that is consistent, logical, euphonious? One whose grammar is more refined and precise, reflecting its Latin origins? One whose vowels are pure, its consonants unclustered, one free of the ugly Germanic sounds that so vex English learners?

I speak, of course, of Spanish.

It’s time to admit that the rise of English as the global language was a misfortune, one that elevated a tongue that is barely learnable. Apparently, not even many of the children of Massachusetts, which thinks itself the smartest state, can learn to read it. Imagine if we made instruction in Spanish (it’s the heritage tongue of one-fifth of the US population) more widespread in public schools, even mandated.

Tom Griffith

Beverly





Gordon College grad is not surprised to see program receive high marks

As a graduate of Gordon College, class of 1981, I was pleased, but not surprised, to read that a review of the instruction prospective teachers received was graded A+ by the National Council on Teacher Quality (“Colleges earn low grades on preparing reading teachers”). Being a part of the elementary education department meant that you learned approaches that included strategies to prepare a student to be a well-rounded reader. It made sense to embrace the idea that a strong foundation of reading in the elementary grades would be vital for students to move into middle and high school with reliable skills that would enable them to learn while dealing with a variety of content areas.

I fell in love with teaching reading. The aha moments that occurred when a student knew he or she was reading were worth all the work. After graduating, I received my master’s degree in education, with certification as a reading specialist, honing my skills under the teaching and training of the legendary Jeanne Chall at Harvard.

It is wonderful to see that Gordon College continues to excel.

Beverly A. Rosario

Brighton